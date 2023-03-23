Apple Looking to Win English Premier League Streaming Rights

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Apple Looking to Win English Premier League Streaming Rights

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently made a splash by announcing its latest plans for Friday Night Baseball coverage coming back. Though it wasn’t universally well-received, there were definitely plenty of takers. Now, Apple may have plans to branch out into a less familiar sport: soccer. The move was at least modestly welcomed by investors, who sent Apple stock slightly higher in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Apple’s move into soccer isn’t new. It’s already been working to set up connections in Major League Soccer, so a branch into Premier League won’t be too much different. Reports suggest that Apple wants streaming rights to Premier League games and that those rights would start up in 2024. Apple may have some trouble getting those rights, however, as several major competitors already have them in place. Premier League in the UK is partly controlled by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and in the U.S., it’s Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) ball.

Interestingly, Apple is now the fourth major player to try and land broadcasting rights for soccer—or football—games. Such an increasingly competitive pool is likely to increase the prices for streaming rights. Domestic Premier League rights are already valued at $6.23 billion, reports note, so getting in on that action now might make some company a good slug of money. Not to mention the leagues themselves.

Regardless, Apple still stands as a favorite among analysts. Analyst consensus calls Apple stock a Moderate Buy. Further, Apple stock boasts 6.5% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $170.18.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

AMZN, AAPL, or NFLX: Which FAANG Stock is the Best Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMZN, AAPL, or NFLX: Which FAANG Stock is the Best Pick?
15h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Apple Brings Back Friday Night Baseball
AAPL
Notable open interest changes for March 22nd
FRC
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

AMZN, AAPL, or NFLX: Which FAANG Stock is the Best Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMZN, AAPL, or NFLX: Which FAANG Stock is the Best Pick?
15h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Apple Brings Back Friday Night Baseball
Market NewsApple Brings Back Friday Night Baseball
22h ago
AAPL
Notable open interest changes for March 22nd
The FlyNotable open interest changes for March 22nd
1d ago
FRC
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >