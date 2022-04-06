Analog Devices Showcases Top-Line Strength at Investor Day

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Analog Devices Showcases Top-Line Strength at Investor Day

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) hosted Investor Day for 2022 at its headquarters in Wilmington, MA, on Tuesday and discussed its growth opportunities and financial targets.

Shares of the $83.7-billion semiconductor company declined 2.8% to close at $159.98 on Tuesday.

Analog Devices specializes in making integrated circuits using digital, analog, and mixed-signal procession technologies. Products offered are widely used in communications, consumer, automotive, and industrial markets.

Highlights of the Day

The company communicated that its technological expertise and zeal to innovate as well as favorable trends connected to digitalization, connectivity, electrification, and automation positions it well for long-term gains.

In the long term, Analog Devices anticipates revenues to grow (CAGR) within the 7%-10% range. The adjusted gross margin is expected to be at least 70%, and the adjusted operating margin is predicted to be in the range of 42%-50%.

The company predicts free cash flow margin to vary from 34% to 40% while free cash flow return is expected at 100% backed by share buybacks and dividend payouts. As a percentage of revenues, capital expenditure is expected to be between the 4%-6% range.

Analog Devices’ CEO and Chairman, Vincent Roche, commented that healthy growth opportunities have created “a path to $15 of adjusted earnings per share” for years ahead.

Regarding the Maxim Integrated acquisition, Analog Devices expects cost synergies of $400 million by the Fiscal Year 2023 (ending October 2023), as compared with the initial target of $275 million. Revenues opportunities of over $1 billion are expected in the five years of the completion of the buyout.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company expects revenues in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ending April 2022) to scale to the higher end of the projection of $2.80 billion, +/-$100 million, provided in February.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the Investor Day, Harsh Kumar, an analyst with Piper Sandler, maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices with a price target of $210 (31.27% upside potential).

The analyst believes that Analog Devices “is positioned to benefit from several secular growth drivers within the semiconductor industry.”

Overall, Analog Devices has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and 2 Holds. Analog Devices’ average price forecast at $201.50 suggests 25.95% upside potential from current levels. Over the past year, shares of Analog Devices have declined 1.1%.

Bloggers Opinion

Per TipRanks data, the financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on ADI, as compared with the sector average of 69%.

Conclusion

Vincent Roche, said, “We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us as we execute our long-term vision to build and empower the intelligent edge by bringing digital technologies and software closer to the edge, making it more intelligent and prescient.”

Analog Devices seem to have all the ingredients required to become a profitable investment choice.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Rivian’s Pace In Line with Annual Production Guidance
Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like
Wendy’s Surprises with Lower Guidance & Increased Stock Buyback