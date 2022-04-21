tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Amazon’s Little-Known Venture Wins Big NASA Contract

The U.S. space agency NASA has awarded $67 million to Amazon (AMZN) to support the building of a space communications system. Although Amazon is better-known for its e-commerce and cloud computing businesses, the company also runs a space-focused business under the Kuiper brand. The NASA award went to Amazon’s Kuiper subsidiary

NASA has awarded a total of $278.5 million to six firms working on satellite communications services. In addition to Kuiper, the other beneficiaries of the NASA award are Elon Musk-led SpaceX, Inmarsat, Viasat, SES, and Telesat.

What Is Kuiper Doing?

The Virginia-based Kuiper is developing a satellite system that will enable it to provide affordable high-speed internet to unserved and underserved regions around the world. It aims to operate a network of more than 3,200 satellites. Kuiper plans to launch its first satellites by Q4 2022. It has agreements with Blue Origin, United Launch Alliance, and Arianespace to help with satellite launches. Blue Origin is a spaceflight startup led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Kuiper and the other firms backed by NASA in the space communications service program are expected to prove their proposed solutions by 2025.

Wall Street’s Take

On April 20, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintained a Buy rating on Amazon stock but lowered the price target to $4,400 from $4,500. Blackledge’s new price target indicates 42.9% upside potential. Although the analyst expects Amazon to deliver strong Q1 2022 results, he sees supply chain and inflationary challenges hurting Q2 results.

The Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 34 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell. The average Amazon price target stands at $4,112.76 and implies an upside potential of 33.5% to current levels. Shares have declined 10% over the past six months.

Stock Investors

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on Amazon, with 3.4% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to AMZN stock over the past 30 days.

Takeaway for Investors

If Kuiper’s space broadband project proves to be a success, it could benefit Amazon in several ways. For example, extending global internet access could help Amazon reach more shoppers for the benefit of its retail business. Moreover, the expanded audience could also boost Amazon’s online advertising business. Additionally, increasing access to broadband could fuel more demand for Amazon’s cloud services.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Did Alcoa Stock Lose 4% After-Hours?
Kinder Morgan Announces Q1 Results, Hikes Dividend
When Will Boeing Resume Deliveries of 787 Jets?