tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

10 Stocks You Can Still Buy before Their Ex-Dividend Date

Story Highlights

These 10 stocks are near their 52-week lows, and their ex-dividend dates are this week. All of them could present opportunity to investors.

Thanks to the recent correction in the stock market that investors are witnessing plenty of investment opportunities. So, if you plan to buy the dip, consider these 10 dividend stocks. Each stock on the following list is near its 52-week low, presenting a solid opportunity to buy them at prices well below their highs.

Besides trading at a discount from the peak, all of these stocks’ ex-dividend dates are around the corner, so investors still have a chance to grab these shares and benefit from their upcoming dividend distribution.

Here is the full list:

Image preview

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GES

These 3 Retail Stocks Showed Stellar Performance in Q1
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese 3 Retail Stocks Showed Stellar Performance in Q1
3M ago
GES
WSM
Guess Posts Q3 Beat and Doubles Dividend; Shares Up 9%
GES
Guess Spikes 12% After 2Q Sales Beat The Street
GES
More GES Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GES

These 3 Retail Stocks Showed Stellar Performance in Q1
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese 3 Retail Stocks Showed Stellar Performance in Q1
3M ago
GES
WSM
Guess Posts Q3 Beat and Doubles Dividend; Shares Up 9%
Market NewsGuess Posts Q3 Beat and Doubles Dividend; Shares Up 9%
10M ago
GES
Guess Spikes 12% After 2Q Sales Beat The Street
Market NewsGuess Spikes 12% After 2Q Sales Beat The Street
2y ago
GES
More GES Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Banned From Selling iPhones Without a Battery Charger in Brazil
AAPL
Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Deal
DWAC
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices Erase Losses as Buyers Jump In
NDX
SPX
Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Nosedives After CFO’s Demise
BBBY
This Insider Just Pocketed CNA Financial Stock (NYSE:CNA) Worth $6.6M
CNA
HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) Reports Record BTC Production for August
HIVE
IVERIC Bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) Stock Shoots Up On the Back of Positive Topline Data For Zimura
ISEE
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Volkswagen to Walk the Talk of Listing Porsche AG
VWAGY
EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion
EQT
More Market News >