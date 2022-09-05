10 Stocks You Can Still Buy before Their Ex-Dividend Date

Thanks to the recent correction in the stock market that investors are witnessing plenty of investment opportunities. So, if you plan to buy the dip, consider these 10 dividend stocks. Each stock on the following list is near its 52-week low, presenting a solid opportunity to buy them at prices well below their highs.

Besides trading at a discount from the peak, all of these stocks’ ex-dividend dates are around the corner, so investors still have a chance to grab these shares and benefit from their upcoming dividend distribution.

Here is the full list:

Nvidia ( NASDAQ:NVDA )

) Newmont Mining ( NYSE:NEM )

) VF Corp ( NYSE:VFC )

) Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT )

) PVH Corp ( NYSE:PVH )

) Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI )

) Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH )

) Northern Trust Corporation ( NASDAQ:NTRS )

) Guess?, Inc. ( NYSE:GES )

) Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

