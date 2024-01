The York Water Company (YORW) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Natalee C. Gunderson stepped down from her role as Vice President of Human Resources and Secretary at The York Water Company, with the resignation effective as of February 16, 2024. Her decision to resign was not due to any disputes over company policies, operations, or practices.

