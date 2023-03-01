Xometry Plunges after Disappointing Earnings, Guidance

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Xometry Plunges after Disappointing Earnings, Guidance

It was a bad day for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR). The 3D printing company plunged over 40% at the time of writing, thanks in large part to a lousy fourth quarter and a first quarter that isn’t looking too much better. Xometry turned in fairly substantial losses, and worse yet, losses even deeper than expected by analysts. Earnings per share posted a loss of $0.29 per share, while analysts looked for a loss of just $0.23 per share.

In spite of this loss, Xometry turned in significantly higher revenue. Sales increased 46.3%, reaching $98.2 million. Sounds great, but even this surge failed to satisfy expectations. Projections looked for $104.32 million to come in for the latest quarter. Bad news by itself, but the future projections offered no help.

Xometry looks for the first quarter of 2023 to offer revenue of $100 million to $102 million. Projections looked for $113.09 million, already a major miss. Full-year 2023 outlook proved the same story. Xometry looked for full-year 2023 revenue between $470 million and $480 million. Analyst consensus looked for $517.65 million. Xometry’s planned cost-saving measures didn’t offer much help, as it planned a layoff that would take 6% of its workforce off the table. It also planned to refocus its sales efforts on its top 200 customers, a move that may or may not ultimately work.

Hedge funds are also starting to sour on Xometry and now have a negative confidence level. Indeed, for the first time in over a year, hedge funds decreased holdings by a combined total of 236,600 shares last quarter.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesXometry Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
8h ago
XMTR
Xometry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023
XMTR
Xometry, Gravity Climate announce initiative to reduce carbon footprints
XMTR
More XMTR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesXometry Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
8h ago
XMTR
Xometry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023
Press ReleasesXometry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023
14d ago
XMTR
Xometry, Gravity Climate announce initiative to reduce carbon footprints
The FlyXometry, Gravity Climate announce initiative to reduce carbon footprints
28d ago
XMTR
More XMTR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >