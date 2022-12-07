X4 Pharma Tanks on Public Offering

Shares of biopharmaceutical company X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are tanking in the pre-market session today after the company announced an underwritten public offering of its common shares and associated warrants.

Additionally, X4 has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to acquire additional shares at the offer price. All the securities on offer and being sold by the company itself.

XFOR shares have now tanked over 50% so far this year.

The Street though, has a Strong Buy consensus rating on XFOR alongside an average price target of $6.13 indicating a massive 410% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure