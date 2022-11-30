Wipro Teams up with Verizon on Network Transformation

IT consulting and business process services provider Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has teamed up with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offering to speed up network modernization and cloud transformation process of businesses.

The NaaS offering will include pre-configured and tested service chains on a subscription-based model. Further, the multi-year partnership will help Wipro’s customers in the transition from legacy cycles to an automated and secure network environment.

Consensus on the Street remains a Moderate Buy for Wipro stock at present.

