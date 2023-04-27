Winning Earnings Report Proves Appetizing to BJRI Investors

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) gained in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.15, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.04 per share. Sales increased by 14.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $341.28 million. This beat analysts’ expectations of $331.35 million.

BJ’s Restaurants reported that its comparable restaurant sales were up 9%. That was likely helped out by the fact that it had an extra 2.6% in total operating weeks this quarter.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $33.22 on BJRI stock, implying 14.95% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

