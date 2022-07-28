tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Will Spirit Finally Say Yes to JetBlue’s Offer?

Story Highlights

Spirit Airlines terminated its merger deal with Frontier Airlines as it failed to woo its shareholders to vote in favor of the merger offer. This could mean that the merger announcement with JetBlue Airways is just around the corner.

Spirit Airlines and JetBlue could finalize their agreement today, which is much superior to the Frontier deal, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Putting an end to the months-long bidding war between JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC), takeover candidate Spirit Airlines (SAVE) finally announced the termination of the merger deal with Frontier.

JetBlue has offered to pay in cash $3.7 billion, or about $33.50 a share, for the entire stake in the company.

Following the news, shares of Spirit Airlines jumped 5%, while shares of Frontier Group Holdings were down 1.3% during the extended trading session yesterday. Meanwhile, JetBlue shares remained flat.

Notably, the decision comes after months of persuasion by Spirit’s Board to its shareholders to vote in favor of the deal with Frontier Group Holdings. In fact, it had postponed the special meeting seeking the shareholders’ vote five times already.

Yesterday, the Spirit Airlines Board perceived that it did not have enough shareholders to support the Frontier deal valued at $2.9 billion, or $25 a share. It adjourned the meeting till the end of the day before announcing the final termination.

Spirit Airlines CEO’s Comments

Expressing his views, Spirit Airlines CEO, Ted Christie, stated, “While we are disappointed that we had to terminate our proposed merger with Frontier, we are proud of the dedicated work of our Team Members on the transaction over the past many months.”

Reaffirming the ongoing talks with JetBlue, he further added, “Moving forward, the Spirit Board of Directors will continue our ongoing discussions with JetBlue as we pursue the best path forward for Spirit and our stockholders.”

Wall Street’s Take on Spirit

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and three Holds. The average Spirit Airlines price target of $27 implies 11.11% upside potential to current levels.

Spirit’s High Smart Score on TipRanks

Spirit Airlines scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Key Takeaway

With one major hurdle crossed, JetBlue still has to get approval from the anti-trust regulators, which could prove to be another uphill task.

Assuming it does get approval and completes the merger, Spirit Airlines will cease to exist. Notably, JetBlue will emerge as the fifth-largest airline carrier in the U.S. after American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and United Airlines (UAL).

Disclosure    

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JBLU

Stock Analysis & IdeasAirline Travel is Back! Here are the 10 Best-Performing Airline Stocks
10d ago
LUV
ALGT
This Time, Frontier Group Asks Spirit Airlines to Postpone Shareholder Vote
JBLU
SAVE
Spirit Airlines Reschedules Shareholder Vote on Acquisition by Frontier
AAL
JBLU
More JBLU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JBLU

Stock Analysis & IdeasAirline Travel is Back! Here are the 10 Best-Performing Airline Stocks
10d ago
LUV
ALGT
Market NewsThis Time, Frontier Group Asks Spirit Airlines to Postpone Shareholder Vote
16d ago
JBLU
SAVE
Market NewsSpirit Airlines Reschedules Shareholder Vote on Acquisition by Frontier
20d ago
AAL
JBLU
More JBLU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Gelsinger Applauds the Senate on Twitter for Passing the CHIPS Act
INTC
Teladoc Stock Plunges 24% on Mixed Q2 Results, Impairment Charges
TDOC
Minerd Tweets His Observations on Fed’s Future Policy
NDX
SPX
Rolls-Royce hires new chief executive; aims to end fossil fuel reliance
Middleby’s Acquisition Spree Continues to Bolster Its Offerings
MIDD
This Insider Just Spiked Investors’ Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock
HCCI
Qualcomm Registers Solid Q3, but Macroeconomic Headwinds to Hurt Q4
QCOM
Mosseri Responds to Negative Feedback on Instagram Changes
META
Planet Green Soars 21% as Insider Bulks up on the Stock
PLAG
More Market News >