Will Elliott’s Board Addition Help Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Will Elliott’s Board Addition Help Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock?

Story Highlights

Pinterest has struck a deal with activist investor Elliott Management to add one of its managers to its board. The involvement of Steinberg in Pinterest’s strategic decisions will undoubtedly boost the company’s performance.

Idea sharing and social media company Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has agreed to add activist investor Elliott Management’s portfolio manager Marc Steinberg to its board, effective December 16. Elliott is known for bringing about positive management changes and implementing strategic plans to rebuild broken companies. Pinterest shareholders hope that Elliott’s inclusion internally will revive Pinterest’s lost ground. Following the news, PINS stock rose nearly 3% in the after-hours trading session on December 6.

Importantly, the addition of Steinberg will increase Pinterest’s board size to 11 members in total, including eight independent directors.

Elliott Management, founded by Paul Singer, is one of the largest and busiest activist investment firms. Elliott owns roughly a 9% stake in Pinterest and is its largest shareholder. Elliott and Pinterest have been in constant dialogue for months to revive the company. The company recently announced a slowdown in the pace of hiring.

Commenting on the deal, Pinterest CEO Bill Ready said, “We look forward to working together as we execute on our strategy to increase engagement with users, deepen monetization per user, and build personalized experiences on Pinterest.”

Similarly, Steinberg said, “We believe that Bill and the Pinterest team are the right leaders to guide the Company forward and we think they have only scratched the surface of the Company’s potential.”

What is the Price Target for Pinterest Stock?

On TipRanks, the average Pinterest price target of $26.25 implies 15.5% upside potential to current levels. Also, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on Pinterest stock based on four Buys and 14 Holds.

Moreover, PINS trades at a price/sales (P/S) multiple of 5.70x (trailing twelve months), much lower than its five-year average of 12.24x, indicating that there is substantial scope for growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock (NASDAQ:PINS): Lackluster ARPU Growth Kills Profit Hopes
Stock Analysis & IdeasPinterest Stock (NASDAQ:PINS): Lackluster ARPU Growth Kills Profit Hopes
11h ago
PINS
Pinterest Reduces the Pace of Its Hiring
PINS
Pinterest put volume heavy and directionally bearish
PINS
More PINS Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock (NASDAQ:PINS): Lackluster ARPU Growth Kills Profit Hopes
Stock Analysis & IdeasPinterest Stock (NASDAQ:PINS): Lackluster ARPU Growth Kills Profit Hopes
11h ago
PINS
Pinterest Reduces the Pace of Its Hiring
Market NewsPinterest Reduces the Pace of Its Hiring
1d ago
PINS
Pinterest put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyPinterest put volume heavy and directionally bearish
1d ago
PINS
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >