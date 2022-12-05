Pinterest Reduces the Pace of Its Hiring

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is joining the growing list of companies that have either slowed down hiring or reduced their workforce by cutting the size of its recruiting team as it looks to reduce the pace of hiring.

Nevertheless, the company doesn’t appear to be taking the same drastic measures as some of its peers are. Indeed, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is reducing its workforce by 13% across various positions.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $26.25 on PINS stock, implying 9.83% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

