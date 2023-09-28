Will Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 15 Pro Issues Jeopardize Sales?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Will Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 15 Pro Issues Jeopardize Sales?
Market News

Will Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 15 Pro Issues Jeopardize Sales?

Story Highlights

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models are facing overheating issues. The problem could hamper the company’s sales if not sorted out at the earliest.

iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is receiving several complaints of overheating issues with its recently launched iPhone 15 Pro models. In some cases, the temperature rises so high that it becomes difficult to even hold the phone, and users are considering returning the phone. Earlier, iPhone 14 Pro users complained about similar overheating issues. Given that Apple earns substantial revenue from these high-priced phones, this issue with the Pro series might seriously jeopardize its sales.

Users of Apple’s Pro series from the U.S., China, and Canada have complained about similar issues on social media platforms. These phones are said to reach high temperatures mostly when being charged and using intensive applications, a Wall Street Journal report stated. The tech giant must certainly resolve the issue as soon as possible if it wants to minimize any impact on its sales.

Here’s Why Apple’s Sales Could Take a Hit

The global demand for smartphones has been on a steady decline. As per Counterpoint Research data cited in the report, global smartphone shipments are expected to fall by 6% annually to 1.15 billion phones by the end of 2023. Nearly 50% of Apple’s revenues are driven by smartphone sales. Meanwhile, the lead times for delivery of the latest iPhones continue to be a problem for Apple.

The Pro versions of iPhones contribute a significant boost to Apple’s sales, even though volumes/units sold are low. Should the overheating problem continue, it could hamper Pro smartphone sales and ultimately Apple’s performance. The company has solved earlier issues with iPhones with software updates.

Titanium is the Probable Culprit

A few researchers and iPhone enthusiasts who are trying to figure out the issue have said that the titanium material used in iPhones is causing the overheating. Titanium, which is used in the Pro models, is a poor conductor of heat.

Apple also uses titanium in the frames and cases, which adds to the heating problem. Some reports suggest that Apple is considering using different materials in future iPhone models to skirt the heating issue. Apple needs to come up with a solution to create a balance between weight and heat dissipation.

Is Apple Stock Good to Buy Now?

The launch of the iPhone 15 series surely makes Apple stock a hit. However, some uncertainty remains about the ban on iPhones in China’s government offices. Also, Apple is yet to comply with the new Chinese requirements for app stores, which are aimed at expanding regulatory oversight over app stores and apps.

Owing to these challenges, Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic about Apple’s stock trajectory. Of the 21 Top Analysts who recently rated AAPL, 14 have given it a Buy while seven have given it a Hold rating. Top Wall Street analysts are those awarded higher stars by the TipRanks Star Ranking System. This is based on an analyst’s success rate, average return per rating, and statistical significance (number of ratings).

Based on these top analysts’ views, Apple has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Also, the average Apple price target of $208.50 implies 22.3% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, AAPL stock has gained 36.9% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Yet to Comply with New Chinese App Store Rule
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Yet to Comply with New Chinese App Store Rule
21h ago
AAPL
FTEC: Fidelity’s Overlooked Tech ETF 
Stock Analysis & IdeasFTEC: Fidelity’s Overlooked Tech ETF 
1d ago
AMD
CRM
Apple Stock: The Next 2 Weeks Will Be Critical, Says Morgan Stanley
Stock Analysis & IdeasApple Stock: The Next 2 Weeks Will Be Critical, Says Morgan Stanley
1d ago
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >