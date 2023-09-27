Apple Stock: The Next 2 Weeks Will Be Critical, Says Morgan Stanley

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple Stock: The Next 2 Weeks Will Be Critical, Says Morgan Stanley
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Apple Stock: The Next 2 Weeks Will Be Critical, Says Morgan Stanley

It appears that any initial concerns about the demand for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) new iPhone 15 models can be put to rest.

As of last Friday (Sept 22nd), lead times for all iPhone 15 models have not only surpassed those of the iPhone 14 cycle but have reached record levels for the Pro/Pro Max.

In the US, lead times have reached 45 days, and the global average stands at 47 days. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s lead times are the longest seen for any model launched in the past seven years. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro’s lead times currently stand at 35 days in the US and 36 days internationally, tying the record for any Pro model ever launched. Additionally, except for the supply-affected iPhone 13/13 mini, the current lead times for the iPhone 15/15 Plus exceed those seen for all other base models.

“In other words,” according to Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring, “demand for the iPhone 15 family remains robust relative to supply, with early positive user reviews attributing this demand to the new, lighter form factor, bezel-less display, 5x optical zoom, and action button as the key new features driving early upgrades for the iPhone 15.”

However, it’s not all smooth sailing. When analyzing previous cycles, it’s typical for lead times for the latest iPhone model to increase during the initial week after pre-orders open before stabilizing or decreasing. Therefore, it’s essential to monitor the lead time trends for the iPhone 15 throughout this week and into early October. This monitoring will be particularly crucial as the supply for the iPhone 15 Pro Max improves, and Apple makes adjustments to its production forecasts based on early pre-order demand.

“So while lead times continue to point to a better than expected start to the iPhone 15 cycle,” Woodring sums up, “the next 2 weeks will be critical in determining how strong this cycle really is.”

All told, Woodring rates Apple shares an Overweight (i.e., Buy) with a $215 price target. Should the figure be met, investors will be recording gains of 25% in a year’s time. (See Woodring’s track record, click here)

Most of Woodring’s colleagues are on the same page. The stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 21 Buys vs. 8 Holds. The average target stands at $207.69, implying shares have room for ~21% growth on the one-year horizon. (See Apple stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Bank of America’s Demand Projections Little Help for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Market NewsBank of America’s Demand Projections Little Help for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
8h ago
AAPL
Notable open interest changes for September 26th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for September 26th
11h ago
AAPL
KVUE
Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Eddy Cue Expected to Defend Google in Monopoly Trial
Market NewsApple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Eddy Cue Expected to Defend Google in Monopoly Trial
12h ago
QQQ
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >