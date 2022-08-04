tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why Did Ping Identity Shares Surge 60% Yesterday?

Story Highlights

Despite weaker-than-expected Q2 results, Ping Identity shares surged over 60% after the company agreed to a buyout deal worth $2.8 billion.

Shares of Ping Identity (PING) gained more than 60% after the company inked a deal to be acquired by leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction for $28.50 per share, for a total value of $2.8 billion.

Headquartered in Denver, U.S., Ping Identity is a software company that pioneers in intelligent identity. It helps prevent security breaches through a platform that can leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze device, network, application, and user behavior data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions.

Details of the Acquisition

According to the terms of the deal, Thoma Bravo will pay $28.50 per share. The deal price reflects a 63% premium over Ping’s closing price on August 2, the last trading day before the announcement.

The addition of Thoma Bravo’s robust security software investment and operational expertise will enhance Ping Identity’s cloud transformation growth story, thereby creating industry-leading identity security experiences for clients globally.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to certain regulatory approvals. Upon completion, Ping Identity’s shares will cease to exist on the NYSE and it will become a privately held company.

Q2 Results Below Expectations

The acquisition news came on the same day that the company reported a worse-than-feared Q2 loss.

During Q2, the company reported an adjusted loss of $0.34 per share, which lagged analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.12 per share. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the prior-year period.

Further, revenues declined 8.7% year-over-year to $72.03 million and fell short of consensus estimates by $1.27 million.

Positively, however, annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 22% year-over-year to $341.0 million, marking the sixth straight quarter of growth.

Ping CEO’s Comments

Ping Identity CEO, Andre Durand, commented, “Identity security and frictionless user experiences have become essential in the digital-first economy and Ping Identity is better positioned than ever to capitalize on the growing demand from modern enterprises for robust security solutions.”

Wall Street’s Take on Ping

Following the acquisition news, a number of Wall Street analysts downgraded Ping to a Hold from a Buy rating earlier.

Overall, the stock now has a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys and 12 Holds. The average Ping Identity price target of $25.83 implies 8.01% downside potential from current levels.

Bloggers Weigh In

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 87% Bullish on PING stock, compared to a sector average of 66%.

Key Takeaway

The cybersecurity sector has been on a boom ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the deal, the newly formed entity will be able to tap the upside potential in the $50 billion estimated Enterprise Identity security solutions space.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PING

Press ReleasesPing Identity to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.8 Billion
7h ago
PING
Ping Identity Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
PING
Ping Identity Posts Mixed Q4 Results; Shares Drop 1.4%
PING
More PING Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PING

Press ReleasesPing Identity to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.8 Billion
7h ago
PING
Press ReleasesPing Identity Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
1d ago
PING
Market NewsPing Identity Posts Mixed Q4 Results; Shares Drop 1.4%
5M ago
PING
More PING Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Eli Lilly Announces Commercial Availability of Its COVID-19 Drug
LLY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Lucid’s Q2 Sales Miss, Productions Cuts for 2022 Upset Investors
LCID
Datadog Slides 5% Despite Q2 Beat
DDOG
Clorox Stock Falls on an Unimpressive Q4 Show, Dismal Guidance
CLX
Alibaba Surprises with Earnings Beat, Shares Up 5%
BABA
Ahead of Q2 Numbers, Insiders Are Buoyant about Ring Energy
REI
Occidental Petroleum Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Buffett’s Bet Paid Off
OXY
Taylor Wimpey surpasses expectations as demand for houses surges
More Market News >