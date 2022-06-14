Why is Crypto Taking a Harder Beating Than Stocks?

Stocks and cryptocurrencies have continued their fall, with the S&P 500 (SPX) officially entering the bear market in 2022. In the crypto market, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) performed terribly. In this video, we talk about why crypto has performed much worse than stocks. We also discuss whether the current scenario presents a buying opportunity or whether more pain is anticipated in stocks and crypto, with the Fed expected to be more aggressive with interest rate hikes, following the worse-than-expected May inflation data.