tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
ORCL
All News
Market News

Why Did Oracle Stock Gain 15%?

Story Highlights

Oracle reported strong earnings in Q4 due to its robust cloud business. Analysts see tremendous upside potential, along with hedge funds indicating a positive confidence signal.

In this article:
In this article:
ORCL

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) surged more than 15% in the extended trading session on Monday after the American multinational computer technology company reported upbeat fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 (ended May 31) results. 

The quarterly beat posted by the company sparked investor confidence. The strong cloud infrastructure business helped the results, beating analysts’ expectations. 

Results in Detail 

Oracle reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share in Q4, which handily beat the Street’s estimate of $1.38 per share. Interestingly, the results beat the company’s high-end guidance by $0.20 per share. 

Additionally, total revenues of $11.8 billion grew 5% year-over-year and topped analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. 

Cloud services and license support revenues surged 3% year-over-year to $7.6 billion, while Cloud License and on-premise license revenues increased 18% to $2.5 billion. 

Furthermore, total Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) increased 19% to $2.9 billion, while Fusion ERP cloud revenue and NetSuite ERP cloud revenue grew 20% and 27%, respectively. Infrastructure Cloud Revenue jumped 36%. 

Adjusted operating margin came in at 47%, compared with 49% in the prior-year quarter. 

For Fiscal 2022, Oracle posted adjusted earnings of $4.90 per share, up 5% year-over-year. Also, total revenues of $42.4 billion jumped 5%. 

Capital Deployment 

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock was announced. This dividend will be paid on July 26, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 12. 

Official Comments 

In response to the fourth-quarter results, Oracle CEO Safra Catz said, “We believe that this revenue growth spike indicates that our infrastructure business has now entered a hyper-growth phase. Couple a high growth rate in our cloud infrastructure business with the newly acquired Cerner applications business—and Oracle finds itself in position to deliver stellar revenue growth over the next several quarters.” 

Looking forward, the company expects the cloud business to grow more than 30% in constant currency in Fiscal 2023, reflecting double-digit organic growth in Cloud service and license support revenues. 

For Fiscal Q1 2023, Oracle expects total revenues, including Cerner, to increase from 20% to 22% in constant currency, and 17% to 19% in USD. The adjusted earnings are expected to land between $1.09 and $1.13 per share in constant currency and between $1.04 and $1.08 per share in USD. 

Wall Street’s Take  

Following the results, JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Hold rating on Oracle. 

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and eight Holds. The average Oracle price target of $90.30 implies 40.98% upside potential. Shares have lost 21.32% over the past year. 

Hedge Funds 

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Oracle is currently Very Positive, as the cumulative change in holdings across all 31 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was an increase of 5.3 million shares. 

Bottom-Line 

In the era of digital transformation at a fast pace, Oracle’s cloud business strength reflects the company’s long-term potential. Based on positive hedge funds signal, strong earnings, consistent capital deployment activities, and ongoing investments by the company, investors may want to consider adding the stock to their portfolio.

Read full Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
CLR
EYE
What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX
Walmart Takes the Fight to Amazon & eBay in the U.K.
WMT
Corporate Insiders Are Going Crazy for This Stock
NGM
Blackrock Investors Usurp Voting Power from Fund Managers
BLK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Schwab Resolves the SEC’s Probe
SCHW
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Cathie Wood Tweets on Deflationary Signals
NDX
SPX
In this article:
ORCL

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
CLR
EYE
What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX
Walmart Takes the Fight to Amazon & eBay in the U.K.
WMT
Corporate Insiders Are Going Crazy for This Stock
NGM
Blackrock Investors Usurp Voting Power from Fund Managers
BLK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Schwab Resolves the SEC’s Probe
SCHW
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Cathie Wood Tweets on Deflationary Signals
NDX
SPX