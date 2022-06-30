tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
GIS
All News
Market News

Why Did General Mills Hit a New Yearly High?

Story Highlights

General Mills shares hit a new all-time high after reporting fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 results. The company is skillfully navigating the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and emerging as a stronger player in the food and snacking market.

In this article:
In this article:
GIS

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) hit a new all-time high of $75 yesterday after the company posted better-than-expected fourth quarter results, and also increased its quarterly cash common dividends by 6%.

General Mills is a multinational food company that manufactures and markets branded consumer foods through retail stores. GIS stock has gained 12.7% so far this year.

Despite the persistent inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints, the food manufacturer has successfully steered the quarter by taking proactive steps of increasing prices and reshaping its portfolio, thus ensuring that its products remain on the retail shelf for consumers to gorge.

“We plan to build on our strong momentum in fiscal 2023 by continuing to compete effectively, investing in our brands and capabilities, and reshaping our portfolio,” Chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening said.

Results in Detail

GIS reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, up 23% year-over-year and beating the consensus estimates by $0.11 per share.

Moreover, quarterly net sales rose 8% year-over-year to $4.89 billion and also surpassed the Street estimates by $80 million. Organic net sales jumped 13% compared to the prior year period, driven by an efficient mix of higher prices and profitable sales.

For the full year Fiscal 2022, the company’s adjusted earnings grew 4% annually to $3.94 per share, and net sales surged 5% to $18.99 billion which was also driven by Strategic Revenue Management (SRM) actions undertaken to beat the high prices of input raw materials.

Notably, the company’s Board continued to show its commitment to shareholders by increasing the quarterly cash common dividend to $0.54 per share, representing a yield of 2.89%.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Based on the ongoing inflationary environment, the reduced purchasing power of consumers, and supply chain challenges, General Mills expects double-digit inflation pressure on its cost of goods sold in 2023. Meanwhile, supply chain issues are expected to moderate compared to FY22.

For FY23, GIS forecasts organic net sales to grow by four to five percent, and adjusted earnings are expected to remain between flat and grow by 3% over the FY22 figure.

Price Target

Following the results, UBS analyst Cody Ross lifted the price target on GIS stock to $75 (implying shares are fully valued at current levels) from $69, while maintaining a Hold rating.

Surrounded by current macro headwinds, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on the stock based on one Buy and five Holds. The average General Mills price forecast of $71 implies nearly 5% downside potential to current levels.

Stock Analysis

Interestingly, according to TipRanks’ Smart Score, General Mills scores a “Perfect 10,” indicating that the stock is most likely to outperform the market. Bloggers and news articles are bullish on the stock, and hedge funds have increased their holdings of GIS stock by 385,700 shares in the last quarter. And, retail investors have increased their exposure to GIS stock by 2.7% over the last 30 days.

Conclusion

The food and snacking industry is struggling to fend off the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints, both of which are being managed well by General Mills so far. The management has shown faith in its proactive steps to mitigate the effects going ahead, and has also rewarded shareholders with a dividend hike. Plus, the TipRanks tools suggest that the stock has a high probability to outperform expectations.

 Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Apple, Google Asked Not to Cha-Cha-Cha with TikTok
AAPL
Bed Bath & Beyond Sinks Over 23%; Here’s Why
BBBY
Insiders and Hedge Funds are Buying RMAX Stock; What’s Next?
RMAX
Why Cognyte Software Tanked 28.7% Yesterday after Reporting Earnings
CGNT
Gaming and Leisure Properties to Acquire Two Properties for $1B
BALY
GLPI
Alimentation Couche-Tard Beats Earnings Estimates; Shares Down 2.8%
Whitecap Resources to Acquire XTO Energy for C$1.9B; Shares Drop
Why Did Pinterest Shares Spike 11% after CEO Silbermann’s Departure?
PINS
PYPL
Trade Commission, Walmart Lock Horns in Court
WMT
In this article:
GIS

Latest News Feed

Apple, Google Asked Not to Cha-Cha-Cha with TikTok
AAPL
Bed Bath & Beyond Sinks Over 23%; Here’s Why
BBBY
Insiders and Hedge Funds are Buying RMAX Stock; What’s Next?
RMAX
Why Cognyte Software Tanked 28.7% Yesterday after Reporting Earnings
CGNT
Gaming and Leisure Properties to Acquire Two Properties for $1B
BALY
GLPI
Alimentation Couche-Tard Beats Earnings Estimates; Shares Down 2.8%
Whitecap Resources to Acquire XTO Energy for C$1.9B; Shares Drop
Why Did Pinterest Shares Spike 11% after CEO Silbermann’s Departure?
PINS
PYPL
Trade Commission, Walmart Lock Horns in Court
WMT