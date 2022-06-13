Website traffic results for May are in! Let’s see which websites scored the most visits, and which websites showed the highest percentage of gains or losses in visits to their sites.
Looking at the 10 most-visited websites in May, Alphabet (GOOGL) was once again the website traffic leader, holding the top two domains, Google.com and Youtube.com. The rest of the companies include Meta (Facebook.com, instagram.com), Twitter (Twitter.com), Amazon (Amazon.com, Twitch.tv), Apple (Apple.com) and Microsoft (Bing.com, Linkedin.com).
Top 10 Most-Visited Websites in May
|Rank
|Ticker
|Website
|Online Category
|% Change From April
|1
|GOOGL
|google.com
|Search Engines
|13%
|2
|GOOGL
|youtube.com
|Streaming Services
|-41%
|3
|FB
|facebook.com
|Social Networks
|7%
|4
|TWTR
|twitter.com
|Social Networks
|4%
|5
|AMZN
|amazon.com
|E-Commerce
|5%
|6
|FB
|instagram.com
|Social Networks
|7%
|7
|AAPL
|apple.com
|E-Commerce
|-14%
|8
|MSFT
|bing.com
|Search Engine
|-26%
|9
|AMZN
|twitch.tv
|Streaming Services
|3%
|10
|MSFT
|linkedin.com
|Social Network
|0%
When it comes to the list of the 100 most-visited websites, Verizon.com (VZ) saw the largest website traffic growth, with 116% more visitors than in April 2022. Additionally, the South-Korean E-commerce company Coupang.com (CPNG) gained 76%, the Software company Applovin.com gained 70% (APP), and interestingly, Google’s payment center, pay.google.com (GOOGL), gained 68%.
The websites with the biggest drops in traffic were Intuit.com (INTU), losing -43%, Youtube.com (GOOGL) -41%, Bing.com (MSFT) -26%, Itunes.apple.com (APPL) -15% and Creditkarma.com -15%. Creditkarma.com also belongs to Intuit (INTU).
May’s Website Traffic Winners
Which websites showed the largest increases in visits to their websites in May? In the fifth month of 2022, interest in the Search Engines and SaaS industries has been high.
|Ticker
|Website
|Online Category
|% Change From April
|VZ
|verizon.com
|Streaming Services
|116%
|CPNG
|coupang.com
|E-Commerce
|76%
|APP
|applovin.com
|E-Commerce
|70%
|GOOGL
|pay.google.com
|Financial Services
|68%
|GOOGL
|google.de
|Search Engines
|48%
|YNDX
|yandex.om
|Search Engines
|48%
|UDMY
|udemy.com
|SaaS
|33%
|GOOGL
|maps.google.com
|SaaS
|30%
|EA
|ea.com
|Video Games
|28%
May’s Website Traffic Losers
In May, interest in Streaming Services and Financial Services seems to have dropped. Out of the top 100 domains, the websites with the steepest losses in visitors are associated with those two industries. Here are the biggest “Losers”:
|Ticker
|Website
|Online Category
|% Change From April
|INTU
|intuit.com
|SaaS
|-43%
|GOOGL
|youtube.com
|Streaming Services
|-41%
|MSFT
|bing.com
|Search Engines
|-26%
|AAPL
|itunes.apple.com
|Streaming Services
|-15%
|INTU
|creditkarma.com
|Financial Services
|-15%
|MSFT
|instructure.com
|SaaS
|-14%
|AAPL
|apple.com
|E-Commerce
|-14%
|CHGG
|chegg.com
|SaaS
|-12%
|WFC
|wellsfargo.com
|Financial Services
|-9%
Join us next month for June’s website traffic winners and losers.