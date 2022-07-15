What Does the SEC Want From Elon Musk Over Twitter?

The SEC has joined the Twitter (TWTR) buyout deal theater. In a letter to Elon Musk, who is trying to abandon the deal, the securities regulator has some questions for the billionaire Tesla (TSLA) CEO. Musk has sought to get out of the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion, citing several complaints about the social media company. In response, Twitter has sued to force Musk to complete the transaction. In this video, we look at the SEC’s past issues with Musk and discuss what the regulator’s latest struggle with Musk is about. At the end of the video, we will see how Wall Street feels about Twitter stock now that its buyout deal is shrouded in more uncertainties.