What Does Hefty Insider Selling Indicate For AutoNation?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AN
All News
Market News

What Does Hefty Insider Selling Indicate For AutoNation?

Story Highlights

A number of key executives from AutoNation’s top management engaged in informative Sells during the last quarter, with numerous Form 4’s filed with the SEC. Strikingly, the Sell-offs come within a month of the company reporting stellar Q1 earnings, topping both earnings and revenue estimates.

In this article:
In this article:
AN

Treading the footsteps of major hedge funds in the recent tech-sell-offs are the top insiders of big auto dealer companies like AutoNation (AN). Based in Florida, AutoNation is a leading automotive retailer, providing new and pre-owned vehicles and associated services in the United States.

Informative Sell-Offs

Insiders at AutoNation are Very Negative about the stock’s near-term prospects and have sold a whopping $94.9 million worth of AutoNation shares in the past three months.

A number of key executives from AutoNation’s top management engaged in informative Sells during the last quarter, with numerous Form 4s filed with the SEC.

Topping the Sell list was the major shareholder (greater than 10% ownership) and former Director of AutoNation, Edward Lampert.

Yesterday, he made an informative Sell of 262,786 shares of the stock worth $29.3 million at $111.49 price levels.

Strikingly, this is not the first time he pushed the Sell button. Edward has engaged in a number of small and big Sell transactions over the span of the last six months. In the month of May itself, he sold over 900,000 shares.

Even after the series of Sell transactions, Edward continues to be a major shareholder, currently holding 8.26 million shares (14.2% ownership) worth $910.71 million.

Furthermore, earlier in May, EVP (General Counsel and Corporate Secretary), Edmunds C. Cole; EVP and Chief Cust Exp Officer, Cannon Marc G; and SVP and CAO, Christopher Cade, also made informative Sell of AN stock worth $1.7 million, $2.4 million, and $989,344, respectively.

On the contrary, however, there was a single minimal buy three days ago when COO (Precision Parts and EVP Mobility), Camplone Gianluca made an informative Buy of 2,342 AN shares worth $258,790.

Upbeat Q1 Earnings

Much to investors’ surprise, the Sell-offs come within a month of the company reporting stellar Q1 earnings, topping both earnings and revenue estimates.

On April 21, the company reported adjusted Q1 earnings of $5.78 per share, which more than doubled year-over-year and massively beat analysts’ expectations of $5.25 per share. 

Notably, it was much higher than the reported earnings of $2.85 per share for the prior-year period.

On top of that, revenues jumped 14.4% year-over-year to $6.75 billion and exceeded consensus estimates of $6.51 million.

Wall Street’s Take

On May 20, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas decreased the price target on AutoNation to $107 from $108, while maintaining a Hold rating on the shares.

Jonas maintains a cautious outlook on the auto dealers based on his “mean-reversion” thesis.

He highlights that the supernormal profits, which are 3x the pre-pandemic levels, are unsustainable given the rising interest rates and increased pressure on the consumer.

Turning to Wall Street, the analyst consensus is also optimistic about AutoNation, with a Strong Buy rating based on four Buys and one Hold. The average AutoNation price target of $142 indicates an upside potential of 23.65%.

Conclusion

Shares of AutoNation jumped 13.13% over the past year, beating the underlying benchmark indexes.

Overall, the auto industry has materially benefited from supply constraints, driving all-time-high pricing and profits on new and used vehicles.

However, the supernormal profits may not be sustainable, which could be the underlying reason for the sell-offs despite record earnings.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Safety Lapses at Abbott Exposes FDA’s Incompetence
ABT
Snowflake Posts Strong Quarterly Revenues; Website Visits Hinted at it
SNOW
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
IQ
WSM
Gerber Tweets His Thoughts on Twitter, Facebook & Snap
FB
SNAP
Why Did Dick’s Sporting Goods Shares Hit an All-Time Low Before Gaining 14%?
DKS
Dycom Industries Q1 EPS Grows Over 20x; Shares Up 17.5%
DY
Daniel Ives Tweets on Musk’s New Financing Structure for Twitter
TSLA
TWTR
Qualcomm CEO Sounds Optimistic Amid Economic Slowdown
QCOM
Why Did Coinbase Global Gain 11.6% Yesterday?
COIN
In this article:
AN

Latest News Feed

Safety Lapses at Abbott Exposes FDA’s Incompetence
ABT
Snowflake Posts Strong Quarterly Revenues; Website Visits Hinted at it
SNOW
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
IQ
WSM
Gerber Tweets His Thoughts on Twitter, Facebook & Snap
FB
SNAP
Why Did Dick’s Sporting Goods Shares Hit an All-Time Low Before Gaining 14%?
DKS
Dycom Industries Q1 EPS Grows Over 20x; Shares Up 17.5%
DY
Daniel Ives Tweets on Musk’s New Financing Structure for Twitter
TSLA
TWTR
Qualcomm CEO Sounds Optimistic Amid Economic Slowdown
QCOM
Why Did Coinbase Global Gain 11.6% Yesterday?
COIN