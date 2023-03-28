Wells Fargo Upgrade Floats Carnival Cruise Lines Investors’ Boat

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Wells Fargo Upgrade Floats Carnival Cruise Lines Investors’ Boat

For a while, it appeared that a handful of governments were prepared to end the concept of cruise lines entirely, and Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE:CCL) seemed to be no exception. However, recent developments have turned the tide, and despite volatility, Carnival is up over 6% so far in Tuesday afternoon’s trading, thanks to a shift at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Analyst Daniel Politzer and his team at Wells Fargo have revealed that Carnival’s balance sheet is looking much better than it did recently. Politzer notes that Carnival no longer requires significant refinancing and has a lot less floating-rate debt, which means its need to raise funds has reduced. Furthermore, Politzer is now even referring to the business as “resilient.” In addition, Carnival’s recent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance for fiscal year 2023, ranging from $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion, is considered “reasonable.”

This is exciting news, especially since shares fell yesterday on the announcement of projected fiscal year 2023 earnings, suggested to come in at a loss of between $0.28 and $0.44 per share.

It is worth noting, however, that losses have been decreasing for some time. Although Carnival lost $0.55 per share this quarter, this is significantly less than the $1.66 per share it lost this time last year. Furthermore, it posted the highest volume of bookings for any quarter in its history, indicating that a comeback may be on the horizon.

That’s a point not lost on analysts. Analyst consensus calls Carnival Cruise Lines a Moderate Buy. Further, it’s got 32.9% upside potential, thanks to its average price target of $12.32.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CCL

CCL Beats Estimates, Misses on Outlook
Market NewsCCL Beats Estimates, Misses on Outlook
1d ago
CCL
Unusually active option classes on open March 27th
DB
CCL
Carnival CEO says ‘well booked for the remainder of the year at higher prices’
CCL
More CCL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CCL

CCL Beats Estimates, Misses on Outlook
Market NewsCCL Beats Estimates, Misses on Outlook
1d ago
CCL
Unusually active option classes on open March 27th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open March 27th
1d ago
DB
CCL
Carnival CEO says ‘well booked for the remainder of the year at higher prices’
The FlyCarnival CEO says ‘well booked for the remainder of the year at higher prices’
1d ago
CCL
More CCL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >