Weekly Market Update: Volatility Increases Ahead of Holiday

U.S. stocks fell more than 1% across the board Friday, as the Nasdaq Composite completes a six-session losing streak. Materials and Information Technology names led the way lower last week.

August jobs data was mixed in Friday’s report. The U.S. economy added 315,000 non-farm payrolls last month, as the headline unemployment rate moved up toward 3.7%.

Elsewhere, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday that U.S. manufacturing activity exceeded expectations in August.

The Week Ahead

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday. Kroger (KR) headlines a relatively light earnings calendar next week.

On the economic front, ISM will post its data for the services sector on Tuesday.

Given a slowing growth outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates, it could become hard to come by investment gains in 2022. As a result, deciding what and when to buy can be challenging for any investor.

However, the fact remains that investments with upside potential and other positive signals are out there if you dig a little deeper. One such Financial name is worth a closer look and is our Stock of the Week.

Stock of the Week: Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

The company is an Illinois-based bank, with about 175 locations.

The stock held up relatively well during last week’s decline. It is showing signs that it has the potential to continue this outperformance into the final months of 2022. Here’s why:

Wintrust stands to benefit from rising interest rates and appears to be carrying a lot of operating momentum into the second half of 2022. This was apparent in July when management posted quarterly results that surpassed expectations.

The company earned $1.49 a share in the second quarter, as revenue increased 8% from the previous year to $440.8 million. Wintrust sees the quarter as a turning point for its business, as noted by the 32 basis-point net interest margin increase.

Currently, the stock is trading at just 9.5x expected profit over the next four quarters. The company is changing hands at a discount to the market as well as the 29.8% profit growth that is expected this year.

Wall Street agrees that Wintrust holds value. The average price target of seven active analysts tracked by TipRanks is $104.57, offering 25% upside potential.

In the meantime, the company carries an “Outperform” Smart Score of 9/10 on TipRanks. This data-driven stock score is based on 8 key market factors.

On top of the positive aspects mentioned already, the Smart Score indicates that shares have seen improving sentiment from hedge funds.

