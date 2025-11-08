SoFi Stock Tumbles: What’s Behind the Drop?

SoFi ( (SOFI) ) has fallen by -7.90%. Read on to learn why.

SoFi Technologies experienced a notable decline in its stock price, dropping by 7.90% over the past week. This downturn comes despite the company’s strong performance in recent quarters, including impressive Q3 results and an increase in its full-year guidance. SoFi’s member base and product offerings have expanded significantly, contributing to its robust growth. However, some analysts believe that the stock’s current valuation already reflects its growth potential, leading to a more cautious outlook.

The fintech company has been praised for its innovative product offerings and strong execution, which have driven substantial growth in its member base and fee-based revenue. In Q3, SoFi added 905,000 new members and 1.4 million new products, with a significant increase in loan originations across personal, student, and home loans. Despite these positive developments, concerns about the stock’s valuation have prompted mixed reactions from analysts, with some maintaining a sell rating due to perceived long-term risks.

Overall, Wall Street remains divided on SoFi’s future prospects, with a consensus hold rating. While some analysts see potential for continued growth, others caution against the stock’s elevated valuation. The company’s shift towards a fee-based revenue model and its ambitions to become a top U.S. financial institution are seen as positive steps, but investors are advised to be cautious given the recent rapid growth in its share price.

