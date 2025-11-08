Salesforce Stock Slips: AI Concerns or Opportunity?

Salesforce ( (CRM) ) has fallen by -8.21%. Read on to learn why.

Salesforce has experienced a notable decline in its stock price, dropping by 8.21% over the past week. This downturn comes amid mixed options sentiment, with a put/call ratio indicating a modestly bullish tone, yet the stock’s implied volatility remains high. Despite the recent dip, analysts maintain a positive outlook on Salesforce, with several maintaining ‘Buy’ ratings and setting price targets significantly above current levels. The company’s ongoing integration of AI into its platform is seen as a strategic move to enhance productivity and customer experiences, which could drive future growth.

The recent decline in Salesforce’s stock price has been attributed to investor concerns about the potential impact of AI on its core business. However, Salesforce is actively embedding AI across its ecosystem, which has already resulted in a significant increase in annual recurring revenue from its AI and Data Cloud segments. Analysts believe that the company’s strategic AI initiatives and its strong financial performance, including a recent increase in revenue and net profit, position it well for future growth.

Despite the stock’s recent underperformance, Salesforce’s valuation is considered attractive, with the company trading below its historical average. The introduction of a dividend and an accelerated share repurchase program further demonstrate Salesforce’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. As the company continues to leverage AI to strengthen its business, analysts remain optimistic about its long-term prospects, with expectations of a significant upside in the stock price over the next year.

