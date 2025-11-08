Insider Sales Shake Up Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Visa, and CrowdStrike

Insiders have been trading these 5 stocks: ((MSFT)), ((NFLX)), ((PYPL)), ((V)) and ((CRWD)). Here is a breakdown of their recent trades and their value.

In a significant move, Director Bradford L. Smith has sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock, amassing a total of $19,967,608 from the transaction. This sale marks a noteworthy shift in the holdings of one of the tech giant’s key figures, reflecting potential strategic adjustments or personal financial planning. The transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, who are keen to understand the implications for Microsoft’s future performance and stock valuation.

Netflix has seen a flurry of insider sales, with multiple executives offloading shares. CLO David Hyman sold 425 shares for $462,489, while Director Gregory K. Peters parted with 2,027 shares, netting $2,220,943. Co-CEO Theodore Sarandos also sold 2,027 shares for $2,213,625. CFO Spencer Adam Neumann and Chief Global Affairs Officer Cletus R Willems sold 695 and 238 shares, worth $760,177 and $261,878, respectively. These transactions, totaling over $5.9 million, suggest a significant reshuffling of insider holdings at Netflix, raising questions about the company’s internal dynamics and future strategies.

PayPal Holdings has also witnessed insider activity, with President of Global Markets Suzan Kereere selling 12,500 shares, generating $860,900. This sale may indicate a strategic realignment or personal financial decision by Kereere, as PayPal continues to navigate the evolving landscape of digital payments. Investors are closely monitoring such insider transactions for insights into the company’s operational outlook and market positioning.

Visa’s Director Lloyd Carney has sold 900 shares, yielding $302,832 from the transaction. This move, while smaller in scale compared to other insider sales, still holds significance as it reflects the director’s current stance on Visa’s stock performance. Market participants are keen to see how this sale aligns with Visa’s broader strategic initiatives and financial health.

CrowdStrike Holdings has experienced substantial insider sales, with President & CEO George Kurtz selling 6,975 shares for $3,835,496, and CFO Burt W. Podbere selling 1,957 shares for $1,077,160. These transactions, totaling nearly $5 million, highlight a major shift in insider holdings at CrowdStrike. As a leader in cybersecurity, the company’s stock movements are closely watched, and these sales may provide insights into the leadership’s confidence in CrowdStrike’s growth trajectory and market conditions.

