Insider Sales Shake Up Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Visa, and CrowdStrike

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Insider Sales Shake Up Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Visa, and CrowdStrike

Insider Sales Shake Up Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Visa, and CrowdStrike

Insiders have been trading these 5 stocks: ((MSFT)), ((NFLX)), ((PYPL)), ((V)) and ((CRWD)). Here is a breakdown of their recent trades and their value.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

In a significant move, Director Bradford L. Smith has sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock, amassing a total of $19,967,608 from the transaction. This sale marks a noteworthy shift in the holdings of one of the tech giant’s key figures, reflecting potential strategic adjustments or personal financial planning. The transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, who are keen to understand the implications for Microsoft’s future performance and stock valuation.

Netflix has seen a flurry of insider sales, with multiple executives offloading shares. CLO David Hyman sold 425 shares for $462,489, while Director Gregory K. Peters parted with 2,027 shares, netting $2,220,943. Co-CEO Theodore Sarandos also sold 2,027 shares for $2,213,625. CFO Spencer Adam Neumann and Chief Global Affairs Officer Cletus R Willems sold 695 and 238 shares, worth $760,177 and $261,878, respectively. These transactions, totaling over $5.9 million, suggest a significant reshuffling of insider holdings at Netflix, raising questions about the company’s internal dynamics and future strategies.

PayPal Holdings has also witnessed insider activity, with President of Global Markets Suzan Kereere selling 12,500 shares, generating $860,900. This sale may indicate a strategic realignment or personal financial decision by Kereere, as PayPal continues to navigate the evolving landscape of digital payments. Investors are closely monitoring such insider transactions for insights into the company’s operational outlook and market positioning.

Visa’s Director Lloyd Carney has sold 900 shares, yielding $302,832 from the transaction. This move, while smaller in scale compared to other insider sales, still holds significance as it reflects the director’s current stance on Visa’s stock performance. Market participants are keen to see how this sale aligns with Visa’s broader strategic initiatives and financial health.

CrowdStrike Holdings has experienced substantial insider sales, with President & CEO George Kurtz selling 6,975 shares for $3,835,496, and CFO Burt W. Podbere selling 1,957 shares for $1,077,160. These transactions, totaling nearly $5 million, highlight a major shift in insider holdings at CrowdStrike. As a leader in cybersecurity, the company’s stock movements are closely watched, and these sales may provide insights into the leadership’s confidence in CrowdStrike’s growth trajectory and market conditions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement