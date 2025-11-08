Caterpillar, Enphase, Etsy, Unity, AmEx: Insider Moves

Insiders have been trading these 5 stocks: ((CAT)), ((ENPH)), ((ETSY)), ((U)) and ((AXP)). Here is a breakdown of their recent trades and their value.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

In a flurry of activity surrounding Caterpillar stock, Director David Maclennan made a notable purchase, acquiring 300 shares valued at $170,658. This move contrasts sharply with Group President Bob De Lange‘s decision to sell 14,638 shares, a transaction amounting to a substantial $8,231,825. Additionally, CAO William E Schaupp parted with 1,200 shares, netting $686,664. These transactions highlight a mixed sentiment among the company’s leadership regarding the stock’s future trajectory.

Enphase Energy saw a significant vote of confidence from its President & CEO, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman, who purchased 10,000 shares for $309,300. This acquisition signals strong belief in the company’s growth potential and future prospects. Such a substantial investment by the CEO is often interpreted as a positive indicator for the company’s stock performance, suggesting optimism about Enphase Energy’s strategic direction and market position.

Etsy experienced notable insider activity with Chief Product & Tech Officer Richard Edward III Colburn selling 3,200 shares for $184,960. Meanwhile, CMO Bradley Minor also reduced his holdings by selling 3,095 shares, generating $178,921. These sales may raise questions among investors regarding the insiders’ outlook on Etsy’s current valuation and future performance, despite the company’s continued prominence in the e-commerce space.

Unity Software’s SVP & CFO, Jarrod Yahes, executed a significant sale of 15,000 shares, yielding $617,244. This transaction might reflect a strategic financial decision or a personal liquidity need, but it could also prompt investors to scrutinize the company’s financial health and future earnings potential. As Unity Software continues to innovate in the gaming and real-time 3D content sectors, such insider activities are closely watched by market participants.

American Express witnessed a major insider sale as CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares, amounting to a staggering $18,010,684. This sizable transaction could be interpreted in various ways, from personal financial planning to a potential reevaluation of the company’s market position. Investors will likely keep a close eye on American Express’s upcoming financial results and strategic initiatives to assess the implications of this insider sale.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue