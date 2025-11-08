Caterpillar, Enphase, Etsy, Unity, AmEx: Insider Moves

Insiders have been trading these 5 stocks: ((CAT)), ((ENPH)), ((ETSY)), ((U)) and ((AXP)). Here is a breakdown of their recent trades and their value.
In a flurry of activity surrounding Caterpillar stock, Director David Maclennan made a notable purchase, acquiring 300 shares valued at $170,658. This move contrasts sharply with Group President Bob De Lange‘s decision to sell 14,638 shares, a transaction amounting to a substantial $8,231,825. Additionally, CAO William E Schaupp parted with 1,200 shares, netting $686,664. These transactions highlight a mixed sentiment among the company’s leadership regarding the stock’s future trajectory.
Enphase Energy saw a significant vote of confidence from its President & CEO, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman, who purchased 10,000 shares for $309,300. This acquisition signals strong belief in the company’s growth potential and future prospects. Such a substantial investment by the CEO is often interpreted as a positive indicator for the company’s stock performance, suggesting optimism about Enphase Energy’s strategic direction and market position.
Etsy experienced notable insider activity with Chief Product & Tech Officer Richard Edward III Colburn selling 3,200 shares for $184,960. Meanwhile, CMO Bradley Minor also reduced his holdings by selling 3,095 shares, generating $178,921. These sales may raise questions among investors regarding the insiders’ outlook on Etsy’s current valuation and future performance, despite the company’s continued prominence in the e-commerce space.
Unity Software’s SVP & CFO, Jarrod Yahes, executed a significant sale of 15,000 shares, yielding $617,244. This transaction might reflect a strategic financial decision or a personal liquidity need, but it could also prompt investors to scrutinize the company’s financial health and future earnings potential. As Unity Software continues to innovate in the gaming and real-time 3D content sectors, such insider activities are closely watched by market participants.
American Express witnessed a major insider sale as CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares, amounting to a staggering $18,010,684. This sizable transaction could be interpreted in various ways, from personal financial planning to a potential reevaluation of the company’s market position. Investors will likely keep a close eye on American Express’s upcoming financial results and strategic initiatives to assess the implications of this insider sale.