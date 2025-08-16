C3.ai, Freeport-McMoRan, e.l.f. Beauty, Arm, SoundHound: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (AI) ), ( (FCX) ), ( (ELF) ), ( (ARM) ) and ( (SOUN) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

C3.ai has recently faced a significant downgrade from analyst Lucky Schreiner, who shifted the stock’s rating from Neutral to Underperform. This change comes after the company reported preliminary results that fell drastically short of its guidance, marking the largest miss in its history. The restructuring of its sales and services organization, along with leadership changes, has added to the uncertainty surrounding its future performance. With a substantial revenue shortfall and a bleak outlook for the coming fiscal years, investors are cautioned about the potential for further declines before any recovery.

Freeport-McMoRan has received an upgrade from analyst Carlos De Alba, who now rates the stock as a Buy. The company is expected to benefit significantly from the newly announced Section 232 tariffs on copper, which protect its North American sales of semi-finished copper products. With the majority of its sales in this category, Freeport-McMoRan is poised to capitalize on these tariffs, potentially leading to price hikes in its annual contracts. This strategic advantage has led to a positive outlook for the company’s future performance.

e.l.f. Beauty has been upgraded to a Buy by analyst Dara Mohsenian, who sees an attractive entry point for investors. Despite recent stock volatility and concerns over demand elasticity due to price increases, the analyst believes that the market is underestimating the company’s potential. The acquisition of rhode is expected to contribute significantly to e.l.f. Beauty’s profitability, with the brand’s expansion opportunities offering further upside. This optimistic view is supported by the company’s solid base business growth and potential for exceeding consensus expectations.

Arm Holdings has been initiated with a Buy rating by analyst Jay Goldberg, who set a price target of $150. The company is recognized for creating significant value in the semiconductor industry, with plans to expand into new markets and enhance its content offerings. This strategic direction is expected to drive growth and increase Arm Holdings’ share of the industry’s value. Investors are encouraged to consider the company’s potential as it embarks on this ambitious expansion.

SoundHound AI has seen an upgrade to Buy from analyst Glenn G Mattson, following a strong performance in its recent quarterly results. The company reported revenue that significantly exceeded expectations, driven by successful deals in the automotive and restaurant sectors. With a growing presence in the quick-service restaurant industry and notable partnerships, SoundHound AI is positioned for continued growth. The company’s focus on voice AI applications and its strategic acquisitions are expected to enhance its market leadership and drive future revenue opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue