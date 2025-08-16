C3.ai, Freeport-McMoRan, e.l.f. Beauty, Arm, SoundHound: Trending by Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

C3.ai, Freeport-McMoRan, e.l.f. Beauty, Arm, SoundHound: Trending by Analysts

C3.ai, Freeport-McMoRan, e.l.f. Beauty, Arm, SoundHound: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (AI) ), ( (FCX) ), ( (ELF) ), ( (ARM) ) and ( (SOUN) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

C3.ai has recently faced a significant downgrade from analyst Lucky Schreiner, who shifted the stock’s rating from Neutral to Underperform. This change comes after the company reported preliminary results that fell drastically short of its guidance, marking the largest miss in its history. The restructuring of its sales and services organization, along with leadership changes, has added to the uncertainty surrounding its future performance. With a substantial revenue shortfall and a bleak outlook for the coming fiscal years, investors are cautioned about the potential for further declines before any recovery.

Freeport-McMoRan has received an upgrade from analyst Carlos De Alba, who now rates the stock as a Buy. The company is expected to benefit significantly from the newly announced Section 232 tariffs on copper, which protect its North American sales of semi-finished copper products. With the majority of its sales in this category, Freeport-McMoRan is poised to capitalize on these tariffs, potentially leading to price hikes in its annual contracts. This strategic advantage has led to a positive outlook for the company’s future performance.

e.l.f. Beauty has been upgraded to a Buy by analyst Dara Mohsenian, who sees an attractive entry point for investors. Despite recent stock volatility and concerns over demand elasticity due to price increases, the analyst believes that the market is underestimating the company’s potential. The acquisition of rhode is expected to contribute significantly to e.l.f. Beauty’s profitability, with the brand’s expansion opportunities offering further upside. This optimistic view is supported by the company’s solid base business growth and potential for exceeding consensus expectations.

Arm Holdings has been initiated with a Buy rating by analyst Jay Goldberg, who set a price target of $150. The company is recognized for creating significant value in the semiconductor industry, with plans to expand into new markets and enhance its content offerings. This strategic direction is expected to drive growth and increase Arm Holdings’ share of the industry’s value. Investors are encouraged to consider the company’s potential as it embarks on this ambitious expansion.

SoundHound AI has seen an upgrade to Buy from analyst Glenn G Mattson, following a strong performance in its recent quarterly results. The company reported revenue that significantly exceeded expectations, driven by successful deals in the automotive and restaurant sectors. With a growing presence in the quick-service restaurant industry and notable partnerships, SoundHound AI is positioned for continued growth. The company’s focus on voice AI applications and its strategic acquisitions are expected to enhance its market leadership and drive future revenue opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement