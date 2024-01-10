WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Soars After Better-than-Expected Q1 Results

Manufacturer of household and multi-use products company WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) soared in trading on Wednesday as it reported strong Fiscal first quarter results. The company’s total Q1 net sales were $140.4 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year, and were above consensus estimates of $138.2 million.

The company reported Q1 diluted earnings of $1.28 per share as compared to $1.02 per share in the same period last year and surpassed Street estimates of $1.045 per share.

WD-40 declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, up by 6% from the previous quarter’s dividend of $0.83, payable on January 31 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 19, 2024.

The company reiterated its FY24 guidance and continues to expect adjusted net sales between $570 million and $600 million with growth projected to be in the range of 6% and 12% on a constant currency basis. Diluted earnings are projected to be between $4.78 and $5.15 per share in FY24.

Is WD-40 a Buy or Sell?

Analysts are sidelined about WDFC stock with a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy and Sell each. Over the past year, WD-40 has surged by more than 70% and the average WDFC price target of $182 implies a downside potential of 33.5% at current levels.