tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
WMT
All News
Market News

Walmart Takes the Fight to Amazon & eBay in the U.K.

Story Highlights

Walmart is looking to strengthen its e-commerce prospects in the UK by attracting more retailers to its third-party marketplace. The move is part of a push to offer an alternative e-commerce platform.

In this article:
In this article:
WMT

Walmart (WMT) is taking the fight to Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) as it looks to offer retailers another avenue to sell their goods online in the U.K. The retail giant is looking to add U.K. retailers to its online marketplace as it seeks to provide consumers an alternative e-commerce platform.

According to Bloomberg, British sellers will be able to target more than 120 million people who visit Walmart.com. In a bid to attract more sellers to its platform, Walmart intends to offer guaranteed two-day shipping services to the US and access to other services for generating sales.

Walmart’s Robust Network

Walmart has already attracted an array of UK retailers to its e-commerce platform, including wearable technology firm Statsports, BuyBox, and generalist retailer Pertemba. The giant retailer relies on its vast network of stores to attract more retailers and build out its e-Commerce business.

The brick and mortar stores have emerged as crucial launch pads for delivery drones and automated warehouses from where Walmart furnishes online orders. Conversely, the stores could eventually act as packaging and shipping centers for goods from independent companies sold on the third-party marketplace.

Wall Street’s Take

The Street is bullish about the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 25 Buys and five Holds. The average Walmart price target of $157.3 implies 31.7% upside potential from current levels.

Blogger’s Opinion

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 90% Bullish on WMT, compared to a sector average of 68%.

Key Takeaway for Investors

The future of retail is in e-commerce, an area where Walmart is investing big as it looks to take on Amazon and the likes. The retailer boasts a competitive edge in the form of a robust brick and mortar store network that could act as reliable fulfillment centers. Consequently, the retailer only has to attract more retailers to its third-party marketplace to offer an alternative e-commerce platform.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX
Corporate Insiders Are Going Crazy for This Stock
NGM
Blackrock Investors Usurp Voting Power from Fund Managers
BLK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Schwab Resolves the SEC’s Probe
SCHW
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Cathie Wood Tweets on Deflationary Signals
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why This Telecom Stock Should Be on Your Radar
NDX
SPX
Why is Crypto Taking a Harder Beating Than Stocks?
BTC
ETH
In this article:
WMT

Latest News Feed

What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX
Corporate Insiders Are Going Crazy for This Stock
NGM
Blackrock Investors Usurp Voting Power from Fund Managers
BLK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Schwab Resolves the SEC’s Probe
SCHW
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Cathie Wood Tweets on Deflationary Signals
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why This Telecom Stock Should Be on Your Radar
NDX
SPX
Why is Crypto Taking a Harder Beating Than Stocks?
BTC
ETH