Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Slash its Tech Hub Footprint 

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Slash its Tech Hub Footprint 

Story Highlights

Walmart is reportedly closing three of its technology centers located in the United States. The company will give severance pay to the employees who choose to leave their jobs.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is planning to shut down three of its U.S. technology hubs, located in Austin, Carlsbad, and Portland, as per a WSJ report. Also, the big box retailer wants the affected workers to relocate to other offices in order to keep their jobs.

Walmart plans to cover the cost of relocating employees to other main offices. Also, it intends to give severance pay to workers who decide to exit their position.

Additionally, Walmart has asked its tech employees to be present for at least two days a week in the office. However, some employees are still permitted to work remotely.

The move to scale back its footprint comes within a year of the company’s expansion announcement. Last year, Global Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar revealed plans to open two tech hubs in Atlanta and Toronto, along with the hiring of about 5,000 staff.

What is the Prediction for Walmart Stock?

Walmart has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 25 Buys and five Holds assigned in the past three months. The average WMT stock price target of $162.17 implies 11.1% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on WMT

These Defensive Dow Stocks Have Upside Potential, Say Analysts
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese Defensive Dow Stocks Have Upside Potential, Say Analysts
5h ago
KO
WMT
Gordon Haskett upgrades Walmart to Accumulate on price leadership
WMT
Walmart upgraded to Accumulate from Hold at Gordon Haskett
WMT
More WMT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WMT

These Defensive Dow Stocks Have Upside Potential, Say Analysts
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese Defensive Dow Stocks Have Upside Potential, Say Analysts
5h ago
KO
WMT
Gordon Haskett upgrades Walmart to Accumulate on price leadership
The FlyGordon Haskett upgrades Walmart to Accumulate on price leadership
4d ago
WMT
Walmart upgraded to Accumulate from Hold at Gordon Haskett
The FlyWalmart upgraded to Accumulate from Hold at Gordon Haskett
4d ago
WMT
More WMT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >