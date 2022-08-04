tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Walmart Initiates Restructuring as Challenges Persist. Will WMT Stock Rise?

Story Highlights

Fresh on the heels of a profit warning, Walmart is shedding multiple jobs. A major name on the Street, though, has just upped its Walmart position.

In contrast to the broad-based market rally yesterday, Walmart’s (WMT) shares dropped 1.64% as macro headwinds continue to impact the retailer. According to the Wall Street Journal, Walmart is shedding about 200 jobs in a restructuring push. Although the analyst consensus on the stock is still a Strong Buy, the stock price has dropped more than 9% year-to-date. As challenges mount, WMT stock does not seem ready to rise in the near future.

The development comes after Walmart issued a profit warning, with customers shying away from discretionary spending. The move is also part of a broader headcount streamlining across major names such as Meta (META), Google (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and most recently, Robinhood (HOOD).

The WSJ adds that the restructuring impacts verticals including real estate, merchandising, and global tech at the retailer. A combination of supply-chain challenges, changing consumer buying patterns, and inventory dynamics continues to surprise retail names, with Target (TGT) and Best Buy (BBY) scaling back profit expectations as well.

Street Remains Positive

Despite these headwinds, the Street remains favorable about Walmart with a Strong Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $144.55, which implies a 10.77% potential upside for the stock.

Hedge Fund Actions

Hedge funds, on the other hand, are jumping the ship. In the last quarter, hedge funds decreased holdings in the stock by 8.1 million shares, indicating a very negative confidence signal. Meanwhile, Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has upped its Walmart position by 42.4% to $600.45 million.

Closing Note

Rising inflation continues to take a toll on the purchasing power of customers. The massive job cuts, a price-to-sales ratio of 0.60, and a TipRanks smart score of 5 imply Walmart shares may not outperform the market anytime soon.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on WMT

Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Walmart Stock a Buy Following Lower Profit Revisions? Analyst Weighs In
8d ago
WMT
Walmart’s Profit Warning Puts Retailers under Pressure
WMT
Walmart: This Resilient Stock is Headwind-Resistant
WMT
More WMT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WMT

Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Walmart Stock a Buy Following Lower Profit Revisions? Analyst Weighs In
8d ago
WMT
Market NewsWalmart’s Profit Warning Puts Retailers under Pressure
9d ago
WMT
Stock Analysis & IdeasWalmart: This Resilient Stock is Headwind-Resistant
14d ago
WMT
More WMT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Morguard Posts Excellent Q2 Results, but Stock Slips
EBay’s Q2 Revenue Drops; Website Traffic Tool Indicated a Slowdown
EBAY
Proposed Crypto Regulation Bill will Ease Crypto Market Volatility
SQ
COIN
Booking Holdings Q3 Results Top Estimates; Website Traffic Indicated at It
BKNG
JFrog Q2 Results Exceed Expectations, Provides Upbeat Guidance
FROG
MGM Resorts Beats on Revenue, Misses Earnings; Shares Up 2.5%
MGM
Viemed Healthcare Stock Finishes 14.2% Lower on Earnings Miss
VMD
British Airways pauses ticket sales – what you need to know
Amid Rising Costs, Starbucks Posts Encouraging Q3 Earnings Results
SBUX
More Market News >