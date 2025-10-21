VOO ETF News, 10/21/2025

How is VOO stock faring? The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is up 1.60% in the past five days and 15.62% year-to-date.

Fund Flows and Sentiment

The VOO ETF, which tracks the S&P 500 (SPX), continues to draw investor interest. According to TipRanks data, VOO recorded 5-day net flows of about $448 million, showing steady investor demand for large-cap U.S. exposure.

Today’s VOO ETF Performance

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of analyst ratings on its holdings, VOO is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $685.69 implies an upside of 11.10%.

Currently, VOO’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are EPAM Systems (EPAM), Fiserv, Inc. (FI), Charter Communications (CHTR), MGM Resorts (MGM), and Moderna (MRNA).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Paramount Skydance (PSKY), Intel (INTC), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Tesla (TSLA).

Revealingly, VOO ETF’s Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF will likely outperform the market.

Does VOO Pay Dividends?

Yes, VOO pays dividends, offering investors a source of regular income. The ETF distributes these payments every quarter to shareholders. They come from the dividends paid by the companies in the S&P 500 (SPX). Since company payouts change over time, the dividend amount from VOO also varies each quarter.

VOO’s yield as of today is 1.15%.

