Volta Makes EV Adoption Easier for Commercial Fleet Owners

Electric vehicle infrastructure company Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) recently revealed that it has collaborated with gas and electric utility holding corporation Southern Company to launch PredictEV Fleet, a solution to help customers transition from commercial fleets to electric vehicles.

Strategic Impact

With its new solution, the company plans to serve its customers by recommending a range of EVs to replace internal combustion engine vehicles with similar specifications. Further, it will provide the customers with the required EV supply equipment to support the charging needs of their fleets.

Southern Company expects to use the product to steer its plans to meet rising EV demand and create new EV product offerings for its customers.

Management Commentary

The Executive Vice-President of Network Operations at Volta, Drew Bennett, said, “Nearly one in every five vehicles in the U.S. is owned by a company, making fleet electrification an important business opportunity and a critical component to a carbon-free transportation future for all. Our fleet product enables data-driven electrification planning for both fleet operators and the utilities that serve them to ensure strategies are future-proof and efficient.”

Conclusion

Volta’s collaboration with a leading energy company like Southern Company to launch an all-encompassing EV solution is likely to make the process of EV adoption for customers more efficient and hassle-free.

