Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Gets an Unsolicited Merger Proposal

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Gets an Unsolicited Merger Proposal
Market News

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Gets an Unsolicited Merger Proposal

Story Highlights

Vista Outdoor received a merger proposal from Colt CZ Group, which values VSTO stock at $30 per share.

Outdoor recreation and shooting sports products maker Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has received an unsolicited merger proposal from Colt CZ Group, a maker of pistols and rifles. The cash and stock merger offer values Vista’s shares at $30 apiece. The proposal attempts to block Vista’s recently announced agreement to sell its Sporting Products business to Czechoslovak Group for $1.91 billion. VSTA shares were up over 2% in Wednesday’s extended trading session.

Vista Receives Colt’s Surprise Merger Offer

Colt’s offer for Vista values the company at $30 per share and includes a $900 buyback program that would be executed following the closing of the deal. In a letter addressed to Vista’s board, Colt’s CEO Jan Drahota said that through this transaction, Colt is trying to regain Vista’s lost shareholder value since the company announced its decision to spin off the Outdoor Products segment 18 months back.

He also pointed out investors’ unfavorable reaction to the October 16 announcement of the sale of the Sporting Products segment to Czechoslovak Group and revised earnings guidance for 2024, with the stock falling about 24% the same day.

Drahota contended that if the separation of the Sporting Products segment goes through, the remaining Outdoor Products segment will be “subscale as a standalone public company with substantial risks.” Drahota finds Colt’s proposal to be better as it can bring substantial value to the Sporting Products segment.  

Reacting to the offer, Vista said that its board of directors will carefully review Colt’s proposal.

Is Vista Outdoor a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Vista Outdoor stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Hold. The average price target of $31 implies 20.4% upside potential. Vista shares have risen 86% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Gets an Unsolicited Merger Proposal
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >