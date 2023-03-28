tiprankstipranks
Market News

Virgin Orbit Plunges as Funding Woes Continue

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ: VORB) continued to plunge by more than 15% in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the satellite launch systems company’s woes continued as it extended its pause in operations after the company’s funding talks with venture capital investor Matthew Brown collapsed over the weekend.

VORB’s CEO Dan Hart wrote in an email to employees, “Our investment discussions have been very dynamic over the past few days, they are ongoing, and not yet at a stage where we can provide a fulsome update.”

The company has furloughed almost all of its employees and has paused its operations.

VORB stock has plunged by more than 90% in the past year.

More News & Analysis on VORB

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsVirgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
2d ago
VORB
Virgin Orbit confirms incremental resumption of operations
VORB
Virgin Orbit Soars after Talks of a Funding Lifeline
VORB
More VORB Latest News >

