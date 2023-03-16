tiprankstipranks
Market News

Virgin Orbit Tanks after Furloughing Employees and a Pause in Operations

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ: VORB) tanked by more than 40% in pre-market trading on Thursday after a CNBC report that the space flight and services company was furloughing almost all of its employees and was pausing operations for a week. The company was searching for a funding lifeline while it put on hold its operations.

The company briefed all of its employees on the current situation in an all-hands meeting on Wednesday. The furlough is currently unpaid though employees can cash in on their paid time off (PTO). Virgin Orbit also moved up the payroll by a week to Friday.

Virgin Orbit’s spokesperson while confirming the news, told CNBC, that the company will provide “an update on go-forward operations in the coming weeks.”

VORB stock has tanked by more than 80% in the past year.

More News & Analysis on VORB

Virgin Orbit provides update on U.K. mission anomaly
The FlyVirgin Orbit provides update on U.K. mission anomaly
30d ago
VORB
Virgin Orbit, SatRev announce follow-on launch services agreement
VORB
Virgin Orbit provides update on Start Me Up mission anomaly
VORB
More VORB Latest News >

