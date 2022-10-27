UserTesting Soars After Takeover Offer of $1.3 Billion

Shares of UserTesting (NYSE: USER) soared in morning trading on Thursday after the human insights platform company announced that it had accepted a takeover offer. This takeover offer is by Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm, and significant minority owner Sunstone Partners, for $7.50 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at around $1.3 billion.

This offer represents a premium of around 94% over UserTesting’s closing stock price as on October 26. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of next year.

The company also reported Q3 results with revenues of $49.4 million, up 28% year-over-year while adjusted net losses narrowed to $6.4 million or $0.04 per share versus a loss of $8.7 million or a loss of $0.45 per share in the same period last year.