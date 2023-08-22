US Steel (NYSE:X) Dips as it Clarifies Pre-Sale Positions

Up-for-bid steelmaker US Steel (NYSE:X) wants to make one thing absolutely clear: whoever ends up buying it, nothing will stop this sale from going through, short of some kind of court order. Though there are a few caveats that come with this, US Steel is making it pretty clear that this is likely getting done, and fairly soon too. Investors were mildly displeased, as US Steel was down fractionally in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

That wasn’t all that US Steel made clear, though: it also made clear that, whoever ended up buying the company, that buyer would have to recognize the United Steelworkers as the employees’ labor union. Further, the terms of the existing labor agreement would also come along with the company. The part that likely got a bit controversial, though, came with the other side of the relationship with the United Steelworkers. US Steel noted that the basic labor agreement does require 45 days notice of any potential deal. It does not, however, give the union the right to halt a transaction that the board of directors determines to be in the best interest of shareholders.

Meanwhile, automakers—already on the horns of labor troubles themselves—are watching the bidding war play out with some concern. US Steel’s now pretty much inevitable sale will come with a significant destabilization of the steel market. A combined entity would likely have serious power over steel prices, a point that likely already has the Biden Administration’s Federal Trade Commission tooling up for a court case regardless of who ends up buying US Steel.

And it’s a safe bet someone will, because investors aren’t likely to do it. So say the analysts, anyway, who call US Steel stock a Moderate Sell by consensus, backed up by four Hold and three Sell ratings. Further, US Steel stock comes with a 27.79% downside potential, thanks to its average price target of $23.05.

Disclosure