US Steel (NYSE:X) Climbs With New Confidentiality Agreements
Market News

US Steel (NYSE:X) Climbs With New Confidentiality Agreements

Story Highlights

US Steel’s potential buyer could come from almost anywhere, and investors love it as US Steel enters several confidentiality agreements.

It’s a safe bet that someone will be buying steelmaker US Steel (NYSE:X) before too much longer. The question remains, however, just who will actually sign the checks and get the deeds? We know that the process is advancing, but the latest developments suggest it’s a bit farther along than you might expect. Farther along, in fact, to send shares up 2.7% in Tuesday afternoon’s trading session.

The latest reports note that US Steel is currently reviewing “multiple” buyout offers. Right now, two such offers have emerged that we know of: one from Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), which US Steel recently rejected, and one from Esmark, which Esmark itself withdrew following issues with the union at US Steel. However, even as these developments played out, US Steel noted that it had the multiple offers in question, and was already sharing out “due diligence information” with said buyers. We do know that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is still in the hunt, though it may not yet have advanced to a formal offer.

US Steel refers to this in internal communications as “value maximization work,” and notes that it’s working on “…running a fair and competitive process to maximize stockholder value and mitigate transaction execution risk.” Now that confidentiality agreements are in place, though, hearing about just who’s interested in making the purchase will likely be somewhat short on the ground. Still, once a buyer does ultimately emerge, it’s a safe bet that the government will have something to say on the matter, as it’s had something to say about several similar matters in recent memory.

Analysts look for a sale too, and expect that investors should do likewise. A combination of four Hold and three Sell ratings make US Steel a Moderate Sell rated stock. Further, US Steel stock comes with a 24.82% downside risk thanks to its average price target of $23.05.

Disclosure

