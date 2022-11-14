tiprankstipranks
Market News

United Rentals Snaps Up Ahern For $2 Billion

On Monday, United Rentals (NYSE: URI), an equipment rental company announced that it will acquire the assets of family-owned Ahern Rentals for around $2.0 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close before the end of this year.

Ahern Rentals was founded in 1953 and is the eighth-largest equipment rental company in North America. For the year ended September 30, 2022, Ahern Rentals generated revenues of $887 million and adjusted EBITDA of $310 million.

United Rentals expects that this acquisition “will expand the fleet available to United Rentals customers by over 60,000 rental assets with an original cost of $1.85 billion, as well as approximately $145 million of non-rental fleet.”

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to the company’s “adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow generation in its first year post-close.”

More News & Analysis on URI

United Rentals appoints Ted Grace as CFO
The FlyUnited Rentals appoints Ted Grace as CFO
7d ago
URI
United Rentals Updates a Key Risk Factor
URI
United Rentals Gains 4% on Strong Q4 Results; Announces $1B Share Buyback
URI
More URI Latest News >
More News & Analysis on URI

United Rentals appoints Ted Grace as CFO
The FlyUnited Rentals appoints Ted Grace as CFO
7d ago
URI
United Rentals Updates a Key Risk Factor
Market NewsUnited Rentals Updates a Key Risk Factor
10M ago
URI
United Rentals Gains 4% on Strong Q4 Results; Announces $1B Share Buyback
Market NewsUnited Rentals Gains 4% on Strong Q4 Results; Announces $1B Share Buyback
10M ago
URI

