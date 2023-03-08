United Natural Foods Craters after Q2 Earnings Report

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

United Natural Foods Craters after Q2 Earnings Report

Shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) cratered today after it reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.78 with revenue of $7.8 billion. This missed EPS estimates of $1.45 but beat revenue by $30 million.

Looking forward, management expects adjusted EPS for Fiscal Year 2023 to be in the range of $3.05 to $3.90. For reference, analyst consensus was expecting $5.34 per share. In addition, revenue is anticipated to come in between $30.1 billion to $30.5 billion versus estimates of $31.44 billion.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $50.33 on UNFI stock, implying 76.6% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above. However, it’ll be interesting to see if this will change going forward following today’s results.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on UNFI

United Natural Foods and ECRS in pact to support efficiency for grocers
The FlyUnited Natural Foods and ECRS in pact to support efficiency for grocers
20d ago
UNFI
United Natural Foods announces new distribution agreement with Golden Grail
UNFI
United Natural Foods Plunges after Earnings Report
UNFI
More UNFI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UNFI

United Natural Foods and ECRS in pact to support efficiency for grocers
The FlyUnited Natural Foods and ECRS in pact to support efficiency for grocers
20d ago
UNFI
United Natural Foods announces new distribution agreement with Golden Grail
The FlyUnited Natural Foods announces new distribution agreement with Golden Grail
2M ago
UNFI
United Natural Foods Plunges after Earnings Report
Market NewsUnited Natural Foods Plunges after Earnings Report
3M ago
UNFI
More UNFI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >