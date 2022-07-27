tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Unilever delivers consistency in results as customers pay higher prices

Story Highlights

British FMCG company Unilever raised its full-year revenue forecasts despite the challenging conditions. The company offset the slightly lower sales volume by increasing the prices by 9.8%. Shares reacted positively and were up around 3%.

Unilever (GB:ULVR) recently announced its results for H1 2022. It posted an underlying sales growth of 8.1%. The turnover increased by 14.9% to €29.6 Billion. The operating profits during this period were up 1.7% at €4.5 Billion.

In 2022, the company expects to exceed its sales growth guidance and deliver growth of more than 6.5%. The full-year operating margin remains in the range of 16%-17%, as previously forecasted.

Unilever’s chief executive, Alan Jope, said, “Unilever has delivered a first half performance which builds on our momentum of 2021, despite the challenges of high inflation and slower global growth. The challenges of inflation persist and the global macroeconomic outlook is uncertain, but we remain intensely focused on operational excellence and delivery in 2022 and beyond.”

The market reacted positively to the news, and the share prices jumped around 3% after the news. Overall, Unilever’s stock has managed to stay within the green zone with a 3.32% return last year.

Facing the heat of inflation, still focused on growth

With a diverse product portfolio, Unilever is one of those companies that can raise prices while experiencing only a minor drop in sales. So far, the company is managing this well and the customers are still loyal.

Overall, the company increased its prices by 9.8% and saw a downfall of just 1.6% in its volumes.

However, investors remain cautious as, with the cost of living crisis tightening spending in the UK, how long will they be able to pay the increased prices?

Unilever is prepared to deal with rising costs and expects net material inflation to remain high this year at €4.6 billion. Despite this, the company is focused on improving its margins in 2023 and 2024 with a balanced approach toward pricing and savings.

View from the city

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Unilever stock has a Hold rating. The rating is based on eight Hold, four Buy, and three Sell ratings from analysts.

The average Unilever price target is 3,970.6p, which indicates a fall of 1.4% from the current price. The analyst price targets range from a low of 3,400p to a high of 4,600p.

Outlook

Unilever expects its medium-term outlook to be uncertain and volatile. Yet the company remains optimistic about achieving its guidance numbers and improving its overall profitability.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:ULVR

Stock Analysis & IdeasTwo FMCG stocks which are right at the centre of the inflation turmoil
9d ago
Ben & Jerry’s is Suing Unilever. Here’s Why
UL
Invesco & Other Investors Corner Nelson Peltz’s Trian Investors
IVZ
JHG
More GB:ULVR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:ULVR

Stock Analysis & IdeasTwo FMCG stocks which are right at the centre of the inflation turmoil
9d ago
Market NewsBen & Jerry’s is Suing Unilever. Here’s Why
20d ago
UL
Market NewsInvesco & Other Investors Corner Nelson Peltz’s Trian Investors
1M ago
IVZ
JHG
More GB:ULVR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Pagaya Technologies Stock Explodes Again
PGY
Investors Are Lovin’ McDonald’s Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Comparable Sales
MCD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 27: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Ives Goes on the Offensive Against General Motors on Twitter
GM
Here’s Why 3M Shares Rose 5% Despite Muted FY22 Outlook
MMM
Investors Cheer for Texas Instruments’ Upbeat Q2 Results
TXN
Despite Failing Q4 Expectations, Microsoft Stock Rose Over 6%
MSFT
A Key Insider Loads up on Jefferies Shares
JEF
Shopify Stock Drops 14%; CEO Admits Being Wrong
SHOP
More Market News >