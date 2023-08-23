Uber (NASDAQ:UBER) Gains Slightly Despite Unexpected Stock Sale

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Uber (NASDAQ:UBER) Gains Slightly Despite Unexpected Stock Sale
Market News

Uber (NASDAQ:UBER) Gains Slightly Despite Unexpected Stock Sale

Story Highlights

Uber’s former CFO left on an oddly down note, but the impact to the share price was minimal at best.

Does anyone else hear the sound of a canary in a coal mine? Because that’s what it sounds like from here when ride-sharing kingpin Uber (NASDAQ:UBER)’s former CFO dumped $4.5 million in stock on his way out the door. The market didn’t take it unkindly, sending Uber up nearly 2% in the closing minutes of Wednesday afternoon’s trading, but it certainly raised some eyebrows.

Earlier this week, Nelson Chai, Uber’s former CFO, departed on less than an upbeat note when he sold off 100,000 shares of Uber valued at roughly $4.5 million. That wasn’t all the Uber stock that Chai held; at last report, he still has about 292,000 shares left. And despite this sale, one of the last things that Chai had to say about Uber was that it was “…well positioned to drive tremendous value for shareholders in the coming years.” That begs the question: if that is the case, then why did Chai sell off roughly a quarter of his total holdings therein?

While that question may not be answered for at least a few years to come, one question—how Uber will drive that value—is a bit clearer. Recently, Uber shifted its pricing model from the current “surge pricing” model to a little something different. Surge pricing essentially occurs when there are too many riders for available drivers, and prices go up to get more drivers to tap in for the higher rates. Recently, Uber—and other ride-hailing operations as well—started shifting to offer two sets of prices: one price to the rider, and one rate to the driver. If there was a difference, Uber would quietly pocket the difference, reports noted.

Analysts, meanwhile, are all in favor of Uber in general. With 31 Buy ratings, Uber stock is, unanimously, a Strong Buy. Further, with an average price target of $59.13, Uber stock also comes with a 31.01% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on UBER

Uber price target raised to $59 from $53 at Wells Fargo
The FlyUber price target raised to $59 from $53 at Wells Fargo
6d ago
UBER
Uber price target raised to $58 from $48 at Loop Capital
UBER
Uber announces new partnership with grocery chain Hy-Vee
UBER
More UBER Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UBER

Uber price target raised to $59 from $53 at Wells Fargo
The FlyUber price target raised to $59 from $53 at Wells Fargo
6d ago
UBER
Uber price target raised to $58 from $48 at Loop Capital
The FlyUber price target raised to $58 from $48 at Loop Capital
9d ago
UBER
Uber announces new partnership with grocery chain Hy-Vee
The FlyUber announces new partnership with grocery chain Hy-Vee
12d ago
UBER
More UBER Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >