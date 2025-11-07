U.S. Stock Futures Slip as Key AI Stocks Fall on Valuation Concerns

U.S. stock futures were down Thursday night after a selloff in major AI stocks that dragged the market lower earlier in the day. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) were down 0.6%, 0.1%, and 0.04%, respectively, at 10:56 p.m. EST on November 6.

The drop followed sharp losses in top tech names, including Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Tesla (TSLA), and Microsoft (MSFT), as investors grew cautious about high valuations in the AI sector.

Major indices closed Thursday in the red, with the Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones down 1.9%, 1.1%, and 0.8%, respectively.

Among the key economic reports due tomorrow, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST. This is a key indicator of consumer confidence and is expected to be a major focus for the market.

