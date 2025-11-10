U.S. Futures Gain as Senate Moves to End Government Shutdown

U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday night after signs of progress in Congress toward ending the historic U.S. government shutdown. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) were up 1.21%, 0.25%, and 0.69%, respectively, at 11:02 p.m. EDT on November 9.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Markets ended the previous week lower after sharp swings. The DJIA lost 1.21%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.63%, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 3.09%, its worst week since April.

Investors are closely watching lawmakers’ talks to pass a federal funding bill and end the 39-day shutdown. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said on Sunday that an agreement on the budget is “coming together,” though he cautioned that it’s not final yet.

The prolonged shutdown has hurt consumer confidence, which fell to its lowest level in over three years, according to a University of Michigan survey released Friday.

While the third-quarter earnings season is nearly over, several key companies are still set to report in the coming days. These include Occidental Petroleum (OXY), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Nebius Group (NBIS), Oklo (OKLO), Cisco Systems (CSCO), CoreWeave (CRWV), Walt Disney (DIS), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Ross Stores (ROST).

Stay ahead of macro events with our up-to-the-minute Economic Calendar — filter by impact, country, and more.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue