tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TSLA
TWTR
All News
Market News

Despite Data Impasse, Twitter Plans to Vote on Elon Musk Deal

Story Highlights

Twitter appears to be taking Elon Musk’s threats of abandoning the deal seriously and looks keen on breaking the fake accounts data impasse. The outcome of an external analysis of the data could make or break the deal.

In this article:
In this article:
TSLA
TWTR

Despite Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk threatening to abandon the Twitter (TWTR) buyout deal amid a data impasse, the social media company plans to put the matter to a shareholder vote as early as next month. Musk agreed to acquire Twitter for $44 billion in cash, a deal he plans to partly fund with some of his Tesla shares.

According to a Reuters report, Twitter shareholders may be called to vote on the Musk deal in either late July or early August. However, the deal has run into serious trouble, with Musk warning that he could abandon it if Twitter fails to furnish him with enough data to help him understand the extent of fake accounts on the social media platform. 

While Twitter claims that less than 5% of its active accounts are fake, Musk believes that more than 20% of the accounts are fake, resulting in a stalemate between the two. Twitter has expressed concerns that an external review of its fake accounts would require private information that it could not share. However, Musk thinks that Twitter’s reluctance to release the data may be a sign that it lacks confidence in its fake account estimates. 

Is Twitter Yielding to Musk’s Demand to Save the Deal?

If the deal falls through, then either Twitter or Musk could face a $1 billion penalty in the form of a breakup fee. According to an Associated Press report, in an effort to clear the impasse and get the deal moving, Twitter plans to give Musk access to the data he wants.

Wall Street’s Take

Twitter stock has a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy and 25 Holds. The average Twitter price target of $51.72 implies 28% upside potential to current levels. Musk had agreed to purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share. 

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 69% Bullish on TWTR, compared to a sector average of 66%.

Key Takeaway for Investors

If Twitter proves that its fake accounts are less than 5% of its active accounts, then it would become difficult for Musk to walk away from the deal. However, if it turns out that Twitter underestimated its fake accounts, then Musk can easily walk away from the deal and Twitter could be accused of misleading investors about its account metrics.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 9: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Stock Gain 12%?
KC
JetBlue’s Enticing Offer Compels Spirit to Defer Shareholder Vote
JBLU
SAVE
Spotify Stock Shines on CEO’s Ambitious Growth Plans
SPOT
Despite Economic Headwinds, Strong Demand to Keep TSM Stock Blazing
TSM
All You Need to Know About SEC’s Rule Changes
NDX
SPX
U.S. Navy Contract Lends Strength to L3Harris’ Portfolio
LHX
Stingray Misses on Earnings, but Insiders are Optimistic
Is BuzzFeed Stock Back on the Horse?
BZFD
In this article:
TSLA
TWTR

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 9: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Stock Gain 12%?
KC
JetBlue’s Enticing Offer Compels Spirit to Defer Shareholder Vote
JBLU
SAVE
Spotify Stock Shines on CEO’s Ambitious Growth Plans
SPOT
Despite Economic Headwinds, Strong Demand to Keep TSM Stock Blazing
TSM
All You Need to Know About SEC’s Rule Changes
NDX
SPX
U.S. Navy Contract Lends Strength to L3Harris’ Portfolio
LHX
Stingray Misses on Earnings, but Insiders are Optimistic
Is BuzzFeed Stock Back on the Horse?
BZFD