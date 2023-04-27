Tucker Carlson Speaks Out After Departing from Fox

Fox News’ former host Tucker Carlson spoke out in a Twitter video for the first time after his sudden departure from the media house. Carlson didn’t address anything related to his ouster from Fox News. However, he criticized TV debates by saying there aren’t many places where one is speaking the truth. Carlson added, “Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left.”

Carlson was among the most-watched U.S. TV personalities. His show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, drew millions of eyeballs.

Carlson and Fox News Media abruptly parted ways after the latter’s parent company, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)(NASDAQ:FOX), settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. He also faces a lawsuit filed by his former Fox News staffer, Abby Grossberg, for promoting discrimination at work.

The ouster of Carlson, the significant settlement amount related to the Dominion lawsuit, the downside risk associated with the defamation lawsuit from Smartmatic, and ongoing macro challenges will likely pose challenges for the news and media giant. Let’s check what the Street recommends for FOXA stock.

What’s the Prediction for FOXA Stock?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about FOXA stock. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, reflecting four Buy and eight Hold recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $37.60 implies 15.8% upside potential.

Disclosure