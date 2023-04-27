Tucker Carlson Speaks Out After Departing from Fox

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Tucker Carlson Speaks Out After Departing from Fox

Story Highlights

Tucker Carlson speaks out in a Twitter video. The former TV host didn’t say anything related to his ouster.

Fox News’ former host Tucker Carlson spoke out in a Twitter video for the first time after his sudden departure from the media house. Carlson didn’t address anything related to his ouster from Fox News. However, he criticized TV debates by saying there aren’t many places where one is speaking the truth. Carlson added, “Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left.”

Carlson was among the most-watched U.S. TV personalities. His show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, drew millions of eyeballs. 

Carlson and Fox News Media abruptly parted ways after the latter’s parent company, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)(NASDAQ:FOX), settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. He also faces a lawsuit filed by his former Fox News staffer, Abby Grossberg, for promoting discrimination at work. 

The ouster of Carlson, the significant settlement amount related to the Dominion lawsuit, the downside risk associated with the defamation lawsuit from Smartmatic, and ongoing macro challenges will likely pose challenges for the news and media giant. Let’s check what the Street recommends for FOXA stock.

What’s the Prediction for FOXA Stock?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about FOXA stock. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, reflecting four Buy and eight Hold recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $37.60 implies 15.8% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FOXA

Fox Ousts Tucker Carlson in Wake of Dominion Settlement
Market NewsFox Ousts Tucker Carlson in Wake of Dominion Settlement
2d ago
FOX
FOXA
KeyBanc views Tucker Carlson news as negative to Fox Corp. stock
FOX
FOXA
Fox News says ‘agreed to part ways’ with Tucker Carlson
FOX
FOXA
More FOXA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FOXA

Fox Ousts Tucker Carlson in Wake of Dominion Settlement
Market NewsFox Ousts Tucker Carlson in Wake of Dominion Settlement
2d ago
FOX
FOXA
KeyBanc views Tucker Carlson news as negative to Fox Corp. stock
The FlyKeyBanc views Tucker Carlson news as negative to Fox Corp. stock
3d ago
FOX
FOXA
Fox News says ‘agreed to part ways’ with Tucker Carlson
The FlyFox News says ‘agreed to part ways’ with Tucker Carlson
3d ago
FOX
FOXA
More FOXA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >