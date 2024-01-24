TKO Group’s WWE Subsidiary Announces Netflix Partnership

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. announced a partnership between its wholly owned subsidiary, World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (WWE), and Netflix, Inc. through a press release. The details of the release are not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act, nor are they subject to its liabilities. The Company’s CEO, Ariel Emanuel, will discuss the partnership further in a CNBC interview, with a replay available on cnbc.com.

For further insights into TKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.