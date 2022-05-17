Tim Pool Shares Sting Video Exposing Twitter’s Leftist Bias

Journalist and podcaster, Tim Pool, tweeted about a video of a senior Twitter (TWTR) engineer from an undercover operation conducted by Project Veritas.

Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism enterprise that aims to expose corruption in media outlets and extreme progressive groups.

The video shows an employee confirming that Twitter is biased towards leftists and that it does not believe in free speech! The very environment of the company converts you to a leftist, the employee noted.

On the other hand, Musk’s undeniable favor for freedom of speech and rightist stance are making Twitter employees worry about their jobs. Talking about the takeover, he stated that “A lot of employees revolted against it, but the Board acted in their best interests… coz they don’t want to get sued,” the employee was heard saying.

He further stated that some of his “super left, left, left, left colleagues” are going to leave their jobs the day the deal completes.

Commenting on whether Twitter hosts a communist culture inside, the employee stated that Twitter gives utmost importance to an employee’s mental health. He noted that he worked for only four hours a week in the last quarter, and that’s okay because that’s how things work in the company.

“Everybody does whatever they want… don’t care about operating expense, or about the numbers or how to make the business more efficient.”

Twitter employees take leaves for days or even months “if you are not feeling it.”

“But you do your best at any time, that’s the culture… run the business as much as you can,” he added.

The video has been retweeted and quoted several thousand times with comments flying around the house. Critics are poking at Twitter’s obnoxious work culture while also requesting Musk to take over the company soon. Meanwhile, few are wondering if the video is even wholly true and posted that their search for the person’s name ended up with no results online.

If at all true, the masses await both Twitter’s and Musk’s public opinion on the topic.

